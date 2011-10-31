WRAPUP 1-SunTrust, Regions Financial drop debit card fees

* Customers will receive full refund on charged fees

* SunTrust introduced $5 fee in June

* Regions began $4 fee in October

* Join other large lenders in dropping debit fees

By Joe Rauch

Oct 31 U.S. regional banks SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) and Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) eliminated their recently introduced monthly debit card fees.

The southeastern U.S. lenders, which announced the change on Monday, join the list of banks dropping such maintenance fees amid rising public criticism of the industry.

Atlanta-based SunTrust said in a prepared statement it planned to drop the $5 monthly fee on its "Everyday Checking" accounts beginning on Nov. 2.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions Financial said it would eliminate its $4 monthly fee effective on Nov. 1. Regions began charging for debit card use in October.

Any SunTrust customers who incurred a fee since the charge was introduced in June would receive a full refund within the next 30 days, the bank said.

Regions would refund customers any charged fees on November 4.

In prepared statements, both banks said customer feedback motivated cutting the fees.

In recent weeks, consumer advocates and lawmakers have blasted the maintenance fees, and banks have responded by ending pilot programs testing them or cutting them altogether.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) have also announced plans to abandon debit card fees, which some analysts and industry executives saw as a way to recover lost revenue.

Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, said last week it still planned to impose a $5 monthly fee on customers, but would ease the requirements for having the fee waived. [ID:nN1E79R1YU]

Beginning Oct. 1, banks were limited in what they could charge merchants for processing debit card transactions by the Durbin amendment, a provision of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.

Analysts said abandonment of the fees could cost the industry billions of dollars in annual revenue. (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)