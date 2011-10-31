WRAPUP 1-SunTrust, Regions Financial drop debit card fees

* Customers will receive full refund on charged fees
* SunTrust introduced $5 fee in June
* Regions began $4 fee in October
* Join other large lenders in dropping debit fees
By Joe Rauch
Oct 31 U.S. regional banks SunTrust Banks Inc
(STI.N) and Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) eliminated their
recently introduced monthly debit card fees.
The southeastern U.S. lenders, which announced the change
on Monday, join the list of banks dropping such maintenance
fees amid rising public criticism of the industry.
Atlanta-based SunTrust said in a prepared statement it
planned to drop the $5 monthly fee on its "Everyday Checking"
accounts beginning on Nov. 2.
Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions Financial said it would
eliminate its $4 monthly fee effective on Nov. 1. Regions began
charging for debit card use in October.
Any SunTrust customers who incurred a fee since the charge
was introduced in June would receive a full refund within the
next 30 days, the bank said.
Regions would refund customers any charged fees on November
4.
In prepared statements, both banks said customer feedback
motivated cutting the fees.
In recent weeks, consumer advocates and lawmakers have
blasted the maintenance fees, and banks have responded by
ending pilot programs testing them or cutting them altogether.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)
have also announced plans to abandon debit card fees, which
some analysts and industry executives saw as a way to recover
lost revenue.
Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank by
assets, said last week it still planned to impose a $5 monthly
fee on customers, but would ease the requirements for having
the fee waived. [ID:nN1E79R1YU]
Beginning Oct. 1, banks were limited in what they could
charge merchants for processing debit card transactions by the
Durbin amendment, a provision of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
reform law.
Analysts said abandonment of the fees could cost the
industry billions of dollars in annual revenue.
(Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing
by Steve Orlofsky)