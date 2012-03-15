RPT-U.S. banks hike fees, cut costs to boost profits

* Public outcries block broad new checking account fees
* Wells Fargo tests account packages
* JPMorgan tries airport-style kiosks to cut costs
* Deposits worth less to banks with low loan rates
By David Henry and Rick Rothacker
March 15 Jack up checking fees for bank
customers who don't use direct deposit regularly. Replace
tellers with self-service, touch-screen kiosks. Install new
chairs and conference rooms to court well-to-do customers.
U.S. bank executives are handing down such orders to replace
profits lost to recent regulatory reforms and low interest
rates.
They hope these tactics will be more successful than Bank of
America Corp's plan last fall to charge a $5 monthly fee
for debit cards. The bank had to retreat amid howls of protest.
Having mostly stopped the losses from the financial crisis,
banks are focused on lifting profits from levels below their own
historic averages and those of many other industries.
Wells Fargo & Co, for example, has new account
requirements that push customers to do more financial business
with the company. Bank of America is testing new prices for
basic services in three states. JPMorgan Chase & Co is
installing digital tablets and advanced ATMs to reduce the need
for tellers and nearly one billion pieces of paper a year.
These three banks hold one-third of U.S. consumer deposits,
and their price hikes, cost cuts and marketing to the rich are
likely to influence the way Americans bank for years to come.
Increasingly, customers entering branches will be steered
toward machines, much like airport ticket counters. More
meetings with loan officers will take place by video conference.
And nearly everyone, experts say, will need to be wary of new
fees and pricing schemes.
Some customers are upset. Laurie Wittges of San Jose,
California, said she is struggling to pay higher monthly charges
from Wells Fargo. Unemployed, she can't maintain the balance of
about $2,500 that the bank now requires to waive her fees.
"There are a bunch of people like me who can't afford this,"
said Wittges, 50. She lost a job as an executive assistant when
the company where she worked closed last year.
CHECKING IS NOT FREE
As happens every decade or so, banks are intensifying
efforts to increase pricing power, attract high net-worth
customers and apply money-saving technology. While banks no
longer lose money as they did in 2009, their stocks remain under
pressure and executives are eager to raise profits.
Bank profits are simply too thin now to attract investors,
said industry consultant Bert Ely. Return on equity, a key
measure of profitability, in 2011 was 7.86 percent, which is
below the 28-year average of nearly 10 percent and perhaps
two-thirds as much as banks need to compete with other
industries for capital, Ely said.
The outlook for the next few years is discouraging. One-time
accounting adjustments boosted banks' 2011 results, and will
need to be replaced for banks to increase earnings in 2012.
Regulators are on course to tighten limits on how much banks
borrow to leverage up profits. And while bank stocks have
rallied in the past six months, they are not hitting new peaks.
The KBW Bank Index of stocks is no higher now than in
August 2009 even though the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index is
up more than 30 percent.
The Dodd-Frank Act, the law designed to address causes of
the financial crisis, has curbed banks to the extent that there
are fewer customers who bring enough revenue to cover the cost
of serving them. Banks are barred from charging as much in
overdraft fees as before, and from collecting from merchants all
the money they used to get for debit-card transactions. Revenue
from lending out customer deposits is down because of lower
interest rates and loan demand.
Some executives regret marketing free checking accounts in
the past. "As an industry, we have communicated with a
generation of customers that this is all free, and there are
costs," Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf lamented at an investment
conference in December.
The average cost to provide a checking account through a
bank branch, according to Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, is roughly
$300 a year, including spending to open branches, build computer
systems, create websites and operate call centers. On that
basis, about half of all U.S. households are unprofitable to the
banks, according to JPMorgan.
Even when customers leave thousands of dollars on deposit in
accounts, banks often do not make enough money on the funds to
cover the costs. For example, an account with $4,000 that
JPMorgan could have invested last year would have generated only
about $140 in interest revenue for the bank. That's based on the
3.51 percent average rate the bank received on interest-earning
assets and does not factor in its cost to make loans.
To be sure, banks are not going to dump half of their
accounts. Serving additional customers does not cost much once
banks have set up operations. Incremental costs for things like
checks, debit cards and additional deposit insurance are so
slight that they are covered by about 90 percent of accounts,
according to JPMorgan. The banks also know that once interest
rates rise and loan demand returns they will make money on the
marginal accounts.
NEW PRICE PLANS
But banks are making a shift. Across all banks, 45 percent
of non-interest checking accounts are now free, down from 65
percent in 2010, according to a Bankrate.com study released in
September.
Banks are searching for an extra $5 here and $10 there. Bank
of America, for example, since last year has been testing a menu
of account choices in Massachusetts, Georgia and Arizona. The
accounts, for new consumers, cost $6 to $25 per month. Most of
the accounts provide ways to escape the fees, but customers must
keep a minimum balance or use a credit card.
Wells Fargo eliminated free checking for new customers in
2010 and is gradually ending it for existing customers. In early
March, the bank said it will charge current customers in six
East Coast states $7 per month, unless they keep a $1,500
minimum daily balance or make direct deposits of $500 each
month. The bank has already made the change in 24 western
states.
Wells Fargo CEO Stumpf also aims to convince customers to do
more business with the bank, like take out loans and use
investment services, to pay their way. "We can give them package
pricing," Stumpf told investors. "It is a better deal for them."
To cut costs, Bank of America is closing branches. Wells
Fargo said it may shrink branches and reduce the number of
tellers.
JPMorgan is installing new technology in branches to cut
expenses and, executives hope, attract profitable customers.
"We'll have more room for self-service, more room for rich
people and business customers," Todd Maclin, JPMorgan's consumer
banking chief, said at an investor conference last month.
The bank plans to coach customers in online and mobile
banking, he said. Advanced ATMs will cash checks and dispense
currency in multiple denominations, reducing the need for human
tellers.
In six branches where JPMorgan is testing self-service
kiosks, check cashing with tellers declined 40 percent.
"Paperless tellers," people equipped with computer tablet touch
screens, saved time and reduced errors in five branches where
they are being tested, the bank said.
JPMorgan expects to use video conferencing to allow foreign
language speakers and investment and loan experts to talk with
customers in multiple locations. Some 58 branches now have
machines that issue debit cards on the spot to save postage and
time. The machines will soon spit out credit cards, too.
Still, new equipment and mobile banking apps can only do so
much. About 90 percent of retail transactions with the bank are
already automated, Maclin said. While the remaining 10 percent
of transactions tend to have especially high costs that can be
reduced, the estimated $500 million in annual savings falls
short of the $800 million JPMorgan said it is losing to new
regulations on consumer accounts and debit cards.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said in an interview that
what is different for banks from past profit squeezes is that
there are more ways to provide cost-effective services to
customers, such as mobile banking.
That may be, but banks have failed with some technology
investments in the past. In the late 1990s, First Union Corp, a
North Carolina-based regional bank, flopped with a strategy
called "Future Bank" intended to push customers away from
tellers to phones, ATMs and computers. Customers grumbled about
long waiting lines for tellers and in-branch phones that
connected them to distant call centers. First Union lost
deposits and had to rehire tellers.
Maclin of JPMorgan Chase vowed his bank will be careful as
it pushes ahead. "We're not going to torture people in the
process of getting them to go to self-service," he said.