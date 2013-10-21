COMMENT: FICC's not dead yet

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - I've always been a bit of a
contrarian. I guess it's just in my nature. So I'm going against
the flow by saying I'm getting a little tired of everyone
writing off the fixed income, commodities and currencies trading
businesses as if they're ready to be read their last rites.
I also continue to be bemused by the general over-reaction
of shock and horror at the lower quarterly FICC numbers coming
out of the banks. For reasons that are pretty clear, client
trading volumes have been much lower in the current cycle and
have invariably been non-existent in the run-up to and amid all
of the political nonsense in the US (which is far from over) and
around the will-they-won't-they quantitative easing saga, global
growth concerns, EM wobbles, peripheral eurozone woes, bank
stability issues, war in Syria and other stories. There's an
unbreakable link between news flow and the urge to trade.
People say volatility is the trader's friend, but the
reality is that most people play event-risk from the sidelines
sitting firmly on their hands. If volatility is the trader's
friend, uncertainty is his sworn enemy. Price volatility has
invariably been on the screens only and not underpinned by order
flow. I've heard countless times of late that if you try to deal
on a screen price, it mysteriously vanishes. It's like walking
into a shop to be told you can't buy anything.
Client and counterparty reluctance to trade around the
fundamentals is exacerbated by very poor liquidity, which
creates an eternal negative feedback loop. The days of free
dealer liquidity are well and truly over as competition and
market issues as well as capital and other regulatory
constraints are brought to bear - the virtual disappearance of
prop trading in size among sell-side shops; lower trading
velocity among hedge funds and real-money accounts; derivatives
and market infrastructure reforms; capital cost of holding
inventory; margin compression; declining bank balance sheets and
less leverage. And let's not forget the notion of trading a
risk-free asset has gone out of the window, which has had a
significant impact.
Having said I'm not writing off FICC as a business, it's
clearly undergoing something of a makeover. Transformational
industry issues bumping into multi-dimensional event-risk
factors will make for a poor trading environment all day long.
But my point is that while the latter will always be present in
one form or another, the former will at some point settle.
Reported FICC numbers shouldn't be looked at microscopically on
a quarter-to-quarter basis. They need to be looked at
strategically and on a cyclical basis.
It's worth pointing out that FICC has always been a highly
volatile business from a net revenue perspective. I plotted
Goldman Sachs's FICC number - as a proxy for the industry - for
the past 34 quarters, which is far back enough to have preceded
the run-up to the global financial crisis. I added FICC revenues
from the institutional client services group to the debt
securities and loans line in the investing and lending division
to better match the combined number formerly reported as FICC in
the old trading and principal investments division.
This exercise certainly put the 44% FICC reversal in the
Q313 numbers into perspective. The dispersion of the net revenue
results over my chosen period has been notable, but that's the
nature of trading. In the pre-crisis period of 2005 through
Q107, Goldman's FICC number jumped wildly but averaged 35% of
the firm's overall net revenue. The average taken over the past
nine quarters (when event-risk was rife and regulatory issues
pressing) was 31%. The reversion line doesn't look that
dramatic. The average reported numbers for the two periods are
only 10% apart. JP Morgan's FICC to combined CIB/Asset
Management net revenue ratio is about the same.
Over time, we'll see FICC capacity freed up as dealers
(slowly) tailor their offerings to highest perceived value-add,
client fit, cost of capital and perhaps more realistic capital
allocation. Market-share gains will benefit the scale players
and the world will increasingly split into a small bulge-bracket
and a cabal of specialists.
But as derivative trading morphs into the SEF world and
vanilla cash volumes go increasingly electronic, and the
buy-side and sell-side reach an accommodation in the new world,
increased transparency will drive better price discovery and as
the economic cycle improves and banks get through deleveraging,
I think it's fair to suggest volumes will rise in lock-step.
Don't write FICC off; it's simply entering a new chapter in its
volatile life-cycle.