Banks seek waivers from US consumer agency -WSJ

Dec 14 U.S. banks are demanding the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) give up its right to sue over certain flawed mortgage originations in exchange for their participation in a multibillion-dollar settlement of alleged foreclosure abuses, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The five biggest U.S. mortgage banks and Federal and state officials are trying to finalise a deal before the year-end as they seek penalties that could be worth $19 billion or more, the Journal said.

The banks say, however, that their inability to secure a sufficiently broad release from the new bureau would be a deal breaker, according to the Journal.

Wall Street firms and state and federal officials are trying to settle investigations sparked by allegations of "robo-signing" and other questionable foreclosure practices that came to light last autumn.

The consumer agency began operating in July and is charged with overseeing markets for products such as credit cards and mortgages.

A CFPB spokeswoman declined to comment to the Journal.

The CFPB could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.