Swiss anti trust watchdog probes banks over FX manipulation

ZURICH Oct 4 Switzerland's competition
commission WEKO on Friday said it had opened a preliminary
investigation into potential manipulation of foreign exchange
markets by banks.
WEKO said it had opened a probe against various banks on
September 30 after learning about potentially anti-competitive
discussions between banks.
"Through discussions they are said to have manipulated
various exchange rates," the statement said.
WEKO declined to name the banks under investigation.
Earlier on Friday, Switzerland's financial markets regulator
said it was investigating several Swiss banks in connection with
the possible manipulation of foreign exchange rates.