British police arrest ex-RBS trader in currency probe-FT

Dec 19 A former trader from Royal Bank of
Scotland was arrested east of London on Friday in
connection with a criminal investigation into allegations that
bank traders tried to manipulate currency markets, according a
report in the Financial Times.
"We can confirm one man was arrested in Billericay," a
spokeswoman for the U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in a
statement. She said officers from City of London Police helped
in the operation, but declined to specify which investigation
the arrest was in connection with.
Billericay is in the south eastern English county of Essex.
A City of London police spokeswoman declined to comment on
the identity of the individual or whether they had been released
on bail after questioning, saying only it was an SFO-led
investigation.
An RBS representative could not be immediately reached for
comment.
RBS said on Nov. 12 it was reviewing the conduct of over 50
current and former members of staff and had started disciplinary
action against six people, three of whom were suspended pending
further investigation.
Last month U.S., Swiss and British civil authorities fined
six banks a total of $4.3 billion for failing to stop traders
from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market, and
criminal authorities in the U.S. and U.K. have continued related
investigations.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder also said last month he
expected some resolutions of the Justice Department's
investigation to come soon. He previously confirmed prosecutors
had enlisted undercover cooperators as part of its multi-year
probe, suggesting individuals could face charges in addition to
banks.
The SFO announced it had opened its own investigation in
July.
In British proceedings, arrests are usually made at the
onset of an investigation, rather than as in the U.S., at the
culmination of a probe.
