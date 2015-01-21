Forex markets need more regulation -lawyer who worked on BoE probe

LONDON Jan 21 Britain's vast foreign exchange
markets need more regulation in the wake of a currency
rate-fixing scandal that landed global banks with heavy fines
last year, a lawyer who investigated the case said on Wednesday.
Anthony Grabiner, speaking to British lawmakers, said care
should be taken not to undermine the effectiveness of London as
a centre for foreign exchange trading.
"But the mere fact that the behaviour, which has been
identified by the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority), is in fact
going on, demonstrates that there needs to be some regulation of
this marketplace," he said.
Grabiner said the issue was being looked at by the FCA, one
of Britain's financial market regulators, and by Bank of England
Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik who is due to present a report
on how markets should be governed in June.
"My own view is that you cannot leave a market of this size
in an unregulated form," he said.
Grabiner was talking to lawmakers about his investigation
into the role of the Bank of England in the foreign exchange
case. The Bank dismissed its chief foreign exchange dealer,
Martin Mallett, as the review was published in November.
Grabiner said Mallett had failed to tell managers of his
"serious concerns" about the exchange of information by traders
at banks because he felt he would be embarrassed if he had to
share it with regulators who would be very worried about it.
"It was apparent that although that was his concern, he kept
it within his own breast," Grabiner said. "That is the reason
why my conclusion was that it was not appropriate to criticise
people above him or below him, because he kept it to himself."
Six banks were fined a total of more than $4 billion in
November for failing to stop traders trying to manipulate
currency markets.
In his report published last year, Grabiner said there was
no evidence any Bank official had been involved in unlawful
behaviour in relation to the FX investigation.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Catherine Evans)