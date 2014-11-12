Citi to pay $1.02 bln to settle forex probe

Nov 12 Citigroup Inc said it will pay
$1.02 billion to settle a probe by regulators for failing to
stop traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange
market.
"Citi acted quickly upon becoming aware of issues in our
foreign exchange business ... monitoring processes to better
guard against improper behavior," the bank said in a statement
on Wednesday.
UBS, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland
and JP Morgan are the other banks facing penalties from
the probe.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)