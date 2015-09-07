Former Citi FX trader set to challenge dismissal in London court

LONDON, Sept 7 A former Citigroup foreign
exchange trader is to challenge his dismissal at a London court
on Tuesday, potentially the first of many such cases in the wake
of the currency market rigging scandal.
Perry Stimpson, who was an FX trader on Citigroup's London
desk until November 2014, has filed a claim against the U.S.
bank for unfair dismissal at the East London Employment
Tribunal.
The hearing is scheduled to last through to the end of the
week.
Stimpson was dismissed for what the bank said was misuse of
electronic communications tools, according to people familiar
with the matter. He is expected to say he used the tools in line
with the bank's rules and more senior staff used them in the
same way and knew how they were being used, the sources said.
Stimpson could not immediately be reached for comment.
Senior Citi executives and other traders could be called to
give evidence at the hearing, the people familiar with the
matter said.
Three more former Citigroup FX traders are also claiming
unfair dismissal from the bank and have hearings pending.
The East London tribunal has said there are separate
hearings scheduled for former Citi traders Carly McWilliams,
David Madaras and Robert Hoodless in September, October and
late-November.
A spokesman for Citigroup declined to comment.
Citigroup and other major banks suspended or fired dozens of
staff in the wake of the currency market rigging scandal.
Citi CEO Mike Corbat has said the behaviour that resulted in
the bank's FX fines was "an embarrassment to our firm".
The bank has paid $2.3 billion in fines to U.S. and British
authorities, the second highest settlement among seven major
banks fined $10 billion for failing to stop traders from
manipulating the $5-trillion-a-day foreign exchange trading.
U.S. and British authorities said dealers shared
confidential information about client orders and coordinated
trades.
Other staff are expected to sue banks over their treatment,
banking industry sources have said, and many of the court cases
are likely to be in London, which is the global hub of FX
trading.
