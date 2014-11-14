UPDATE 2-UK will hand fraud agency funds needed for forex probe-source

* Serious Fraud Office launched criminal probe in July
* Finance Minister Osborne commits funding in letter to SFO
* SFO asked for extra 26.5 mln stg in October
* Agency can ask for "blockbuster" funding for some cases
(Adds further details on SFO funding requests)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 14 Britain's anti-fraud agency will
get any extra funds it needs to pursue a criminal investigation
into alleged rigging of the $5.3 trillion-a-day currency market,
a finance ministry source said on Friday.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had last month asked for an
extra 26.5 million pounds ($41.5 million) to help fund complex
inquiries into issues such as financial benchmark manipulation,
but the source did not say how much would be given.
The SFO investigates and prosecutes high-profile cases with
a relatively meagre annual budget, set this year at 35 million
pounds ($55 million), which is under pressure given the list of
issues it is probing.
These also include an inquiry into Barclays Plc's 8
billion pound money-raising in 2008 and an investigation into
accounting practices at retailer Tesco Plc, as well as
looking into the manipulation of benchmark interest rates such
as Libor.
The source said finance minister George Osborne had written
to the SFO, which can request "blockbuster funding" if the cost
of cases exceeds a percentage of its budget, to say it will be
given the financial support it needs for the forex probe.
The SFO opened a criminal investigation into allegations of
fraudulent conduct in the forex market in July and said
individuals could be charged next year.
"Given the importance of this work, the Treasury will
provide the required funding for this investigation. We must
continue to pursue criminal wrongdoing at the highest level,"
Osborne wrote in his letter to the agency, the source said.
The SFO's foreign exchange probe is in addition to a
regulatory clampdown which resulted in six major banks being
fined a total of $4.3 billion on Wednesday.
The fines were for failing to stop traders from trying to
manipulate the foreign exchange market, following a year-long
global investigation.
The levies brought total global penalties for manipulation
of financial benchmarks to more than $10 billion over two years.
Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC, JP Morgan
, Citigroup, Bank of America Corp and UBS
were hit with penalties. Barclays is still in talks
with authorities over a settlement.
Britain is keen to be at the forefront of global inquiries
into the forex market, partly because about 40 percent of it is
based in London.
(1 US dollar = 0.6376 British pound)
(Editing by Alex Smith and David Holmes)