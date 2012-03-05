Goldman warns of forex rev drop, Q1 misses at custody banks

March 5 Foreign exchange revenue at top
U.S. custody banks, including Bank of New York Mellon Corp
and State Street Corp, is expected to fall 19
percent in the first quarter on sharp declines in volume and
volatility, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.
Goldman Sachs' research note also said first-quarter
earnings at BNY Mellon, State Street and Northern Trust Corp
are at risk of falling below consensus estimates
because of the forex declines.
"Two-thirds of the way through (the first quarter), we see
risks to consensus EPS estimates for all three trust banks,"
Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein said in the note.
Blostein said quarter-over-quarter foreign exchange revenue
is tracking down 19 percent amid lower volatility and a sharp
decline in volumes.
"Soft trading volumes broadly will also put incremental
pressure on transaction oriented fees versus expectations," he
wrote.
Meanwhile, an upswing in stocks in the early going of 2012
likely will drive the core fees of custody banks higher. As a
result, total assets under custody and administration are
expected to be up 4.1 percent, with servicing fees rising 5.2
percent in the first quarter, Blostein said.
BNY Mellon is the world's largest custody bank with an
estimated $26.7 trillion in assets under custody and
administration in the first quarter. State Street has about
$22.9 trillion and Northern Trust has an estimated $4.4
trillion, according to Goldman Sachs' estimates.