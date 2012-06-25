High-rated Aussie, Canada banks snare more FX trade

* Credit concerns fan demand for robust counterparties
* BIS says Aussie, Canadian banks stepping in for Europeans
* Access to commodity currencies also attractive
By Nia Williams
LONDON, June 25 Australian and Canadian banks
are picking up foreign exchange business from their euro zone
rivals a s clients and market players worried by the bloc's debt
crisis seek trading partners with better credit ratings.
With anxiety rising about the chance of a major bank
collapse, investors want reassurance that the party on the other
side of their trade will still be around when the time comes to
settle up - and are turning to credit ratings for guidance.
In contrast to many European banks saddled with the debt of
troubled euro zone governments, the major Australian and
Canadian banks have avoided some of the traps that their peers
fell into and most therefore have stronger credit ratings.
This perceived lower risk is helping to attract new clients,
such as pension funds, hedge funds and asset managers. While
still mid-field players in the $5 trillion-a-day currency
market, Australian and Canadian banks are steadily moving up the
league table.
"People who wouldn't have called the fire brigade if we were
on fire are now calling us," said a trader at a Canadian bank.
"We notice calls for us to become a liquidity provider rise in
times of stress. It's happened a few times over the past couple
of years and is happening again at the moment, and is always
related to crisis in Europe."
The trader said that, if managed well, business could grow
15 to 20 percent, although some calls came from counterparties
who had themselves been downgraded and had credit lines cut.
Five or six major investment banks with sophisticated
electronic trading platforms still dominate the foreign exchange
industry, and there is little chance of Australian or Canadian
banks usurping the top spots.
But as the debt crisis intensifies, those smaller banks have
been taking business from euro zone institutions vulnerable to
deteriorating market sentiment, traders said. The latest Bank of
International Settlements report also said Australian banks have
stepped in as European institutions cut international exposure.
RATINGS RESILIENCE
A mass downgrade of many of the world's biggest banks by
ratings agency Moody's last week intensified investors'
concerns, meaning that sound banks could see even more business
head their way.
Of 15 world banks cut by Moody's, only one - Royal Bank of
Canada - was Canadian, and none Australian. At Aa3, RBC
is still rated above currency market leader Deutsche Bank
, and big hitters Citigroup and Barclays
, as are fellow Canadian institutions Bank of Montreal
and Bank of Nova Scotia.
Some of the ratings resilience of Australian and Canadian
banks can be traced back to their reluctance to deal in risky
derivatives in the run-up to the global crisis. While the U.S.
and a number of European governments had to stage bank rescues,
no major Australian or Canadian institution has needed bailing
out since Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.
The caution of the Australian and Canadian banks meant they
struggled at first to penetrate the broader international
market, but this is paying dividends now.
"Banks who kept their noses clean are seeing an uptick in
interest. Customers who may not have considered dealing with a
niche player in the past are much more amenable," said Graham
Davidson, director of FX trading at National Australia Bank
(NAB).
"At the margins it will boost revenues and, from a sales
perspective, when talking to potential customers it gives you a
little bit extra ammunition in doing your job."
This year NAB rose to 39 from 48 in the annual
Euromoney FX global market share survey, while fellow Australian
Westpac jumped to 19 from 27.
COUNTERPARTY CONCERNS
Currency trading presents two main types of risk. One is
settlement risk covering the period - typically two days -
between one counterparty paying and the other receiving
settlement for a spot transaction.
Settlement risk is also known as Herstatt risk and refers to
the failure of a small German bank, Bankhaus Herstatt, in 1974
that resulted in a string of defaults for counterparties.
The other longer-term risk is that a counterparty may be
unable to fulfill agreed transactions with a future value date.
In cautious financial markets, institutional investors such
as pension funds are seeking to cut as much risk exposure as
possible, while there may be a minimum counterparty rating
specified in agreements between hedge funds and prime brokers.
"Credit ratings have a big input into their buying
behaviour. Real money guys and asset managers have even higher
requirements in terms of ratings. The composition of their bank
panels is definitely changing," said Hugh Killen, head of
foreign exchange trading at Westpac.
Investors often keep a panel of banks which they use for
currency trades. If a member bank suffers a cut in its credit
rating, it may be removed from the panel and the investor then
looks for a replacement - such as a Canadian or Australian bank.
Some euro zone banks are suffering badly from the state of
their home economies. Spain formally requested up to 100 billion
euros in EU aid on Monday for its weakest banks, which have been
brought to their knees by recession and a property market
collapse. In addition, they have been heavy buyers of Spanish
government debt, the value of which has dived.
By contrast, Australian and Canadian banks are benefiting
from growing domestic economies which have been buoyed in recent
years by strong prices for the commodities they produce, and
also by demand to trade their more volatile currencies.
With volatility in the euro against the dollar, the world's
most traded currency pair, suppressed by expectations that both
the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will ease
monetary policy and the Swiss franc effectively pegged to the
euro, traders must look elsewhere for wider price swings.
"The two commodities pairs of AUDUSD (Australian dollar/U.S.
dollar) and USDCAD (U.S. dollar/Canadian dollar) provide a
refreshing amount of volatility that helps traders participate
in the market," said Javier Paz, senior analyst at Boston-based
markets consultancy Aite Group.
"Australian banks are well positioned to provide AUDUSD
liquidity to an FX market starved for a currency medium to
reflect the volatility taking place in the world today."