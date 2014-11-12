UPDATE 2-Barclays pulled out of FX settlement due to NY regulator -sources

(Updates with Breakingviews links)
By Steve Slater
LONDON Nov 12 Barclays did not join a
group settlement over the alleged manipulation of foreign
exchange rates because of complications with its regulator in
New York, people familiar with the matter said.
London-based Barclays is regulated by the New York State
Department of Financial Services (DFS), unlike any of the other
five banks who agreed a $3.4 billion settlement with British,
U.S. and Swiss regulators on Wednesday.
Barclays had been expected to be part of the settlement with
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), but three people familiar
with the matter said it pulled out because of issues with its
regulation by New York's DFS, whose Superintendent Benjamin
Lawsky has aggressively pursued wrongdoers in recent years.
It was not clear if Lawsky's office blocked Barclays from
joining the settlement or if the UK bank chose to pull out due
to fears it could lose its New York banking license if it
admitted wrongdoing.
The bank said it had "engaged constructively" with the FCA
and CFTC and considered a settlement with them on terms similar
to those agreed by other banks.
"However, after discussions with other regulators and
authorities, we have concluded that it is in the interests of
the company to seek a more general coordinated settlement," it
said in a statement. It declined further comment.
The five banks to settle with the FCA and CFTC were UBS
, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Royal Bank of
Scotland and HSBC.
Lawsky, who started his investigation into possible
manipulation of currency markets in February, chose not to
coordinate a settlement with other regulators because he viewed
those deals as too weak, a person familiar with the regulator
told Reuters last week.
Lawsky grabbed headlines in 2012 when he threatened to
revoke the license of Britain's Standard Chartered.
Bank regulation is fragmented in the United States, with
state and federal authorities responsible for different
activities.
The New York DFS was created in 2011 and supervises foreign
and wholesale banks and some other firms. It regulates 87
branches of foreign banks, including Barclays, Deutsche Bank and
BNP Paribas, but it does not regulate the U.S. arms of
HSBC, RBS or UBS.
(Additional reporting by Katharina Bart in Zurich; Editing by
David Holmes)