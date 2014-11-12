UPDATE 1-Barclays did not join FX settlement due to NY regulator -sources

(Adds details, names monitor put into Barclays in New York)
By Steve Slater and Karen Freifeld
LONDON/NEW YORK Nov 12 Barclays did
not join a $3.4 billion settlement over alleged manipulation of
foreign exchange rates because of issues with its New York
regulator, people familiar with the matter said.
Barclays is overseen in New York by the Department of
Financial Services (DFS), unlike five other banks which settled
with British, U.S. and Swiss regulators.
In the United States, bank regulation is fragmented, and the
New York DFS is the regulator for 87 branches of foreign banks,
including Barclays, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas
.
Barclays had been expected to join the settlement with
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Five people familiar with the
matter said it pulled out because of issues with the DFS, whose
Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky has focused on banking
misdemeanors. In 2012, he threatened to revoke Standard
Chartered's licence.
Barclays chose not to settle with no agreement with Lawsky
in hand, three of the sources said. Although Lawsky can threaten
to revoke a bank's New York licence, that threat is not believed
to have been made, two of the sources said.
Barclays said it had engaged with the FCA and CFTC and
considered a settlement with them on terms similar to those
agreed by other banks.
"After discussions with other regulators and authorities, we
have concluded that it is in the interests of the company to
seek a more general coordinated settlement," it said, declining
further comment.
The five banks in the settlement were UBS,
JPMorgan, Citigroup, Royal Bank of Scotland
and HSBC.
Barclays shares fell 2.1 percent by 1415 GMT. Shares of the
three European banks who settled were flat to down 1 percent.
Lawsky, who started his investigation in February, chose not
to coordinate on a settlement with other regulators because he
viewed those deals as too weak, a person familiar with the
regulator said.
A group settlement gives banks too much cover, and the DFS
could pursue bigger fines or other non-financial penalties, the
person said. The New York regulator has installed advisory firm
Devon Capital in Barclays to monitor its FX systems and
behaviour, two people familiar with the matter said.
A DFS spokeswoman declined to comment.
