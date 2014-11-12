How to make free money by team whacking the fix

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 12 Chat room records published by
regulators who imposed massive fines on banks for trying to rig
foreign exchange rates reveal a macho culture among traders who
used banter laced with obscenities in a ruthless pursuit of
"free money".
Foreign exchange traders at some of the world's biggest
banks encouraged each other to join together in order to "team
whack" currency rates in a joint effort to manipulate the vast
foreign exchange market for profit.
"Don't want other numpty's in mkt to know (about information
exchanged with the group), but not only that is he gonna protect
us like we protect each other," one foreign exchange trader
commented to fellow dealers at other banks.
In anonymised transcripts published alongside record $3.4
billion regulatory fines on five banks on Wednesday, traders
showed a brazen disregard for integrity that has destroyed trust
in financial markets, regulators said.
Trading around the daily currency benchmarks known as
"fixes", can be highly profitable for banks. They can take
advantage of differences between rates leading up to the fix and
the fix rate itself, which is the rate their clients get for
orders thay have placed to buy or sell currencies.
In message groups with names such as "The Players" and "The
three musketeers", traders teamed up to buy or sell currencies,
often sharing confidential information about their orders.
One successful trade allowed traders at HSBC to
make a quick profit of $162,000 selling sterling for dollars,
while traders at UBS collected $513,000 after selling
euros for dollars.
Congratulations flowed fast and furious, according to the
documents released by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, the
main financial markets regulator.
"there you go ... go early, move it, hold it, push it," said
one trader. "nice work gents ... I don my hat" and "don't mess
with our ccy (currency)," said others. "we fooking killed it
right" and "hes sat back in his chaoir (sic) ... feet on desk
... announcing to desk ... that's why I got the bonus pool".
Regulators said traders were putting their own interests
ahead of their customers while abusing the trust of the public
in a largely unregulated market in which more than $5 trillion
changes hands each day.
Or, as one trader put it: "How can I make free money with no
fcking heads up?"
(Editing by Giles Elgood)