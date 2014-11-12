'Clear attempt' to manipulate precious metals benchmarks at UBS-FINMA

LONDON Nov 12 Swiss regulator FINMA said on Wednesday that it found a clear attempt to manipulate precious metals benchmarks during its probe of precious metals and foreign exchange trading at UBS.

"The behaviour patterns in precious metals were somewhat similar to the behaviour patterns in foreign exchange," FINMA director Mark Branson said in a conference call with journalists. "UBS has both precious metals and foreign exchange desks under combined leadership, therefore it's not that surprising that one has similar behaviour patterns."

"But we have also seen a clear attempt to manipulate fixes in the precious metal market."

The Swiss watchdog said earlier that a recent probe showed UBS tried to manipulate foreign exchange benchmarks and staff acted against client interests. It ordered the bank to hand over 134 million Swiss francs ($139 million) in a forex probe. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Dale Hudson)