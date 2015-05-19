Five big banks face criminal charges and $5 bln bill over FX rigging

LONDON/NEW YORK May 20 Five of the world's
biggest banks are expected to be hit with a combined bill of
more than $5 billion and criminal charges on Wednesday in a
settlement with U.S. and British authorities over rigging of
currency markets.
It will mark another dark day for an industry trying to put
past sins behind it and brings the total in penalties some big
banks will pay for their traders allegedly manipulating the
$5-trillion-a-day foreign exchange market to about $10 billion.
U.S. banks JPMorgan and Citigroup and
Britain's Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
are expected to plead guilty to criminal charges with the U.S.
Department of Justice related to forex manipulation, people
familiar with the matter said.
It would be unprecedented for the parent companies or main
banking arms of so many major banks to plead guilty to criminal
charges in a coordinated action. JPMorgan and Citigroup would be
the first major U.S. banks to plead guilty to criminal charges
in decades.
Swiss bank UBS is expected to avoid a criminal
charge after getting immunity for alerting authorities to a
possible problem. But it faces a criminal charge over the
rigging of benchmark (Libor) interest rates, two people familiar
with the matter said.
That stems from an agreement with the DoJ in its December
2012 Libor settlement not to commit more offences. It will also
pay a $200 million fine, the two sources said.
Barclays is also expected to reach settlements with other
British and U.S. regulators, which means its penalties could be
significantly higher than the other banks and top $2 billion.
Barclays has set aside $3.2 billion to cover any forex
fines, and other banks also have provisions for settlements.
Individuals at Barclays could also be held accountable if
there is evidence of bad conduct, New York's banking regulator
Benjamin Lawsky told Reuters on Tuesday, echoing a warning he
made last week.
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and some U.S.
authorities fined a group of six banks $4.3 billion in November
for forex manipulation, but Barclays did not join that deal due
to complications with its regulator in New York.
The impact of guilty pleas by the parent companies or main
banking arms of major banks is uncertain, and could jeopardise
their U.S. operations.
The banks are seeking assurances from U.S. regulators they
will not be barred from certain businesses if they plead guilty,
several sources familiar with situation said.
The DoJ has been negotiating with the banks for months over
how to resolve the forex allegations. Transcripts of online chat
rooms made public in November showed how traders shared
confidential information about client orders and otherwise
conspired to benefit their own transactions.
The timing of a settlement could still slip if there is a
last minute hitch.
Some authorities will continue to look at whether computer
programmes used in trading platforms could have rigged forex
prices, which is likely to be excluded from Wednesday's deal.
(By Reuters reporters in London, Zurich, New York and
Washington, D.C. Editing by Jane Merriman)