UPDATE 2-UK prepares forex fines for six banks on Wednesday -sources

(Adds New York banking regulator source)
By Steve Slater and Jamie McGeever
LONDON Nov 7 British regulators investigating
allegations of collusion and manipulation in the foreign
exchange market could fine a group of six banks as early as next
Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
The six banks are Switzerland's UBS, U.S. banks JP
Morgan and Citigroup and Britain's HSBC,
Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland, sources
said. They are expected to be fined a total of about 1.5 billion
pounds ($2.37 billion).
It would be the first settlement in the year-long global
probe into the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
Around 35 traders have been suspended or fired by their banks.
No individual or institution has so far been accused of any
wrongdoing.
A group settlement could be appealing to the banks, after
Barclays in 2012 was singled out as the first bank to settle
with regulators over a global investigation into the rigging of
benchmark interest rates.
Three sources said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was
working to release the coordinated settlement with the banks on
Wednesday, although they said that timetable could slip if
problems emerge with details.
The regulator said there was no date confirmed for any
settlement. JP Morgan could not be immediately reached for
comment, and the other five banks all declined to comment.
U.S. regulators are also working towards a settlement. The
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission could announce a
settlement with a group of banks around the same time, one U.S.
based source said.
The group of banks in the U.S. settlement was not
necessarily the same as the group in the UK deal, although there
would be overlap.
New York's banking regulator does not plan to coordinate
with the impending settlements involving the FCA and certain
U.S. authorities, according to a person familiar with the
regulator, New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS).
DFS superintendent Benjamin Lawsky views them as too weak,
the source said, an indication he's likely to go after the banks
later and demand larger penalties.
Estimates on how much banks will be fined in total vary
wildly, especially because it is unclear how much the U.S.
Department of Justice will seek as part of is ongoing criminal
probes into a group of global banks.
The UK fines are expected to be for lax internal compliance
at the banks, oversight failures and possible market conduct
breaches by individual employees, but not deliberate market
manipulation, sources have said.
The British regulator could fine one bank between 300
million and 400 million pounds, and the other five are expected
to be fined 200-300 million, one of the sources said.
The six banks all set aside money for potential settlements
of forex investigations in their third quarter results,
signalling part of the process was near to a conclusion. The six
banks and Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and
Credit Suisse have set aside about $7 billion for
legal provisions.
HSBC this week specifically set aside $378 million for a
potential settlement with the UK watchdog.
The regulator notified the six banks of its planned
settlement eight weeks ago, the sources said. One said they had
to submit responses by Friday.
Earlier this year, banking research firm Autonomous put the
worldwide potential settlement costs at around $35 billion.
(1 US dollar = 0.6321 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York and Kirstin
Ridley Editing by Jane Merriman; Editing by Bernard Orr)