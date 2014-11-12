UPDATE 6-Regulators fine global banks $4.3 bln in currency investigation

* FCA fines five banks $1.77 bln; U.S. CFTC fines them $1.48
bln
* Switzerland claws back 134 mln Swiss francs from UBS
* OCC fines three U.S. banks, including Bank of America,
$950 mln
* More penalties expected from U.S. and UK criminal
inquiries
By Kirstin Ridley, Joshua Franklin and Aruna Viswanatha
LONDON/ZURICH/NEW YORK, Nov 12 Regulators fined
six major banks a total of $4.3 billion for failing to stop
traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market,
following a yearlong global investigation.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, UBS
AG and Bank of America Corp all faced
penalties resulting from the inquiry, which has put the largely
unregulated $5-trillion-a-day market on a tighter leash,
accelerated the push to automate trading and ensnared the Bank
of England.
Authorities accused dealers of sharing confidential
information about client orders and coordinating trades to boost
their own profits. The foreign exchange benchmark they allegedly
manipulated is used by asset managers and corporate treasurers
to value their holdings.
Dealers used code names to identify clients without naming
them and swapped information in online chatrooms with pseudonyms
such as "the players", "the 3 musketeers" and "1 team, 1 dream."
Those who were not involved were belittled, and traders used
obscene language to congratulate themselves on quick profits
made from their scams, authorities said.
Wednesday's fines bring total penalties for benchmark
manipulation to more than $10 billion over two years. Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority levied the biggest penalty in the
history of the City of London, $1.77 billion, against five of
the lenders.
"Today's record fines mark the gravity of the failings we
found, and firms need to take responsibility for putting it
right," FCA Chief Executive Officer Martin Wheatley said.
He said bank managers needed to keep a closer eye on their
traders rather than leaving it to compliance departments, which
make sure employees follow the rules.
The investigation already has triggered major changes to the
market. Banks have suspended or fired more than 30 traders,
clamped down on chatrooms and boosted their use of automated
trading. World leaders are expected to sign off on regulatory
changes to benchmarks this weekend at the G20 summit in
Brisbane, Australia.
In the United States, which has typically been more
aggressive on enforcement than other jurisdictions, the
Department of Justice, Federal Reserve and New York's financial
regulator are still probing banks over foreign exchange trading.
EXASPERATION
Regulators said the misconduct at the banks ran from 2008
until October 2013, more than a year after U.S. and British
authorities started punishing banks for rigging the London
interbank offered rate (Libor), an interest rate benchmark.
The foreign exchange probe has wrapped up faster than that
investigation did, and Wednesday's fines reflected cooperation
from the banks. Britain's FCA said the five banks in its action
received a 30 percent discount on the fines for settling early.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered the
same five banks to pay an extra $1.48 billion. Swiss regulator
FINMA also ordered UBS, the country's biggest bank, to pay 134
million francs ($139 million) and cap dealers' bonuses over
misconduct in foreign exchange and precious metals trading.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined the
U.S. lenders a total of $950 million. It was the only authority
to penalize Bank of America.
More penalties are likely to follow. Barclays Plc,
which was not included in Wednesday's settlement, said it had
pulled out of talks with the FCA and the CFTC to try to seek "a
more general co-ordinated settlement" with other regulators that
are investigating its activities.
The FCA said its enforcement activities were focused on
those five plus Barclays, signalling it would not fine Deutsche
Bank AG.
The CFTC declined to comment on whether it was looking at
other banks.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office is conducting a criminal
investigation, and disgruntled customers can still pursue civil
litigation.
RBS, which is 80 percent owned by the British government,
received client complaints about foreign exchange trading as far
back as 2010. The bank said it regretted not responding more
quickly.
The other banks were similarly apologetic.
BANK OF ENGLAND
The currency inquiry struck at the heart of the British
establishment and the City of London, the global hub for foreign
exchange dealing.
The Bank of England said on Wednesday that its chief foreign
exchange dealer, Martin Mallet, had not alerted his bosses that
traders were sharing information.
The British central bank, whose governor, Mark Carney, is
leading global regulatory efforts to reform financial
benchmarks, has dismissed Mallet but said he had not done
anything illegal or improper.
It also said it had scrapped regular meetings with
London-based chief currency dealers, a sign the BOE wants to put
a distance between it and the banks after the
scandal.
Shares of banks involved in the settlement were down
slightly Wednesday afternoon. Bank of America dipped 0.2
percent, JPMorgan fell 1.6 percent, and Citi was 0.6 percent
lower.
RBS was down 1 percent, HSBC was down 0.3 percent, and UBS
was down 0.1 percent in after-hours trading.
(1 US dollar = 0.9630 Swiss franc)
