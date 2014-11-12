U.S. OCC fines three banks $950 mln over forex misconduct

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 12 A U.S. bank regulator on
Wednesday fined three top banks a total of $950 million for
failing to prevent employees' misconduct in foreign exchange
trading.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Bank of
America Corp agreed to pay $250 million, and JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc would each pay $350
million.
Regulators said traders from the three banks used online
chat rooms to discuss ways to manipulate rates to benefit
themselves and share confidential information such as customer
orders.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson)