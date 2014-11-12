UPDATE 1-U.S. OCC fines three banks $950 mln over forex misconduct

(Adds background, quotes)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Nov 12 A U.S. bank regulator on
Wednesday fined three top banks a total of $950 million for
failing to prevent employees' misconduct in foreign exchange
trading.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Bank of
America Corp agreed to pay $250 million, and JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc would each pay $350
million.
Regulators said traders from the three banks used online
chat rooms to discuss ways to manipulate rates to benefit
themselves and share confidential information such as customer
orders.
Earlier on Wednesday, a separate group of U.S. and foreign
regulators announced $3.4 billion in fines against five banks,
including JPMorgan and Citi, over attempts to manipulate the
same rate, which is used by asset managers and corporate
treasurers to value their holdings.
"Several large banks permitted an environment to develop in
which unscrupulous traders discussed manipulating foreign
exchange markets," Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said
in a statement.
"Our action today... sends a very strong signal that such
misconduct will not be tolerated," he said.
Bank of America, JPMorgan and Citi neither admitted or
denied wrongdoing, according to consent orders with the OCC. The
Federal Reserve and the Department of Justice are still
investigating banks' foreign exchange trading activity.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson)