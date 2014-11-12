UPDATE 3-RBS regrets slow response to client forex complaints

* Bank was alerted to client concerns in October 2010
* Bank investigating more than 50 staff, dozens of managers
* Bank has spent 'tens of millions' on internal probe
(Adds detail on investigation in fourth paragraph)
By Matt Scuffham and Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Nov 12 Royal Bank of Scotland
Chairman Philip Hampton said it was regrettable the state-backed
lender did not respond more rapidly to client complaints about
its foreign exchange trading practices received as early as
2010.
"Two clients did express some concerns and, with hindsight,
I don't think we followed them up terribly fully," Hampton told
reporters on a conference call on Wednesday, after the bank was
fined $634 million by U.S. and UK financial regulators.
"We didn't eliminate these things as decisively as with
hindsight we should have done," he added.
The bank, 80 percent owned by the British government, said
it was reviewing the conduct of over 50 current and former
members of staff and had started disciplinary action against six
people, three of whom were suspended pending further
investigation.
Chief Executive Ross McEwan said the bank had suspended the
vesting of bonuses to all individuals under investigation and
would provide an update on the probe before the end of the year.
"To say I am angry about the misconduct described today
would be an understatement," McEwan said, adding that the
investigation had so far cost the bank "well into tens of
millions" of pounds.
RBS was one of five banks to settle UK and U.S. allegations
of misconduct in the vast foreign exchange market in a landmark
global group settlement announced on Wednesday.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said RBS had failed to
prevent traders from colluding and attempting to manipulate
currency markets despite receiving another client complaint in
Jan. 2012.
In Nov. 2011, a trader questioned whether it was
inappropriate to share information with traders at other firms
or with clients.
RBS set aside 400 million pounds last month to cover
potential fines for manipulating currency markets and warned
further charges for past misconduct would continue to hit its
profits.
RBS also faces a number of other probes relating to past
misdeeds which threaten to undermine its turnaround under
McEwan, who has steered the bank back into profit this year
after it made a loss of 8.2 billion pounds in 2013.
(Editing by Keith Weir)