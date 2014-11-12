版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 12日 星期三 14:29 BJT

UBS says will pay 774 mln Sfr in Swiss, UK and CFTC forex probes

ZURICH Nov 12 Switzerland's biggest bank UBS said on Wednesday it will pay 774 million Swiss francs ($803.07 million) to British and Swiss authorities and a U.S. regulator to settle a probe into the attempted manipulation of foreign exchange rates.

"Today's resolutions are an important step in our transformation process and towards closing this industry-wide matter for UBS," the Zurich-based bank's Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement.

"We continue to cooperate with related ongoing investigations."

UBS had put aside 1.8 billion francs in the third quarter for potential legal costs, bringing the total amount earmarked for future litigation to 3.469 billion francs.

While forex probes by other authorities are still ongoing, the settlements bring UBS a step closer to resolving a string of litigation issues that have dogged the bank in recent years. (1 US dollar = 0.9638 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart and Joshua Franklin)
