FINMA says found misconduct of UBS employees in precious metal trading

ZURICH Nov 12 Switzerland's financial regulator
FINMA said on Wednesday it had found serious misconduct by UBS
employees in precious metals trading in its
investigation into foreign exchange manipulation.
"During its comprehensive investigations, FINMA found
serious misconduct of employees in foreign exchange trading and
in precious metals trading," the Berne-based regulator said in a
statement.
In its third-quarter report published in October, UBS had
said "a number of authorities also reportedly are investigating
potential manipulation of precious metals prices."
UBS's precious metals trading is part of the bank's foreign
exchange business at its investment bank.
