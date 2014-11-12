Swiss FINMA says current and ex-UBS traders, managers in FX probe

ZURICH Nov 12 The head of Switzerland's financial regulator said on Wednesday the watchdog had begun enforcement against former and current UBS employees, ranging from foreign exchange traders to senior unit managers, in a manipulation probe.

"(The proceedings) concern current and former UBS employees from traders to senior managers," FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said in a call with reporters.

FINMA had said earlier on Wednesday it had begun enforcement proceedings against 11 former and current unnamed UBS employees, part of penalties totaling $3.4 billion on five major banks, including UBS, HSBC and Citigroup in a landmark settlement over allegations of price fixing in the foreign exchange market. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)