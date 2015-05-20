Five global banks to plead guilty, pay $5.7 bln on rate rigging

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 20 Authorities fined five of the world's largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup, roughly $5.7 billion and four of them agreed to plead guilty to U.S. criminal charges over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.
The fifth bank, UBS AG, will plead guilty to rigging benchmark interest rates, the Justice Department said.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.