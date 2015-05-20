版本:
U.S. to announce resolutions in manipulation of foreign exchange spot market

WASHINGTON May 20 The U.S. Justice Department will announce resolutions reached with global financial institutions in connection with manipulation of the foreign exchange spot market at a 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) news conference on Wednesday, the department said. (Editing by Bill Trott)

