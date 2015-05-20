Banks to get SEC waivers following forex guilty pleas -sources

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
NEW YORK/LONDON May 20 Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Morgan Chase & Co are receiving regulatory waivers to allow them to continue to quickly issue new securities and continue doing business with mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission is expected to publicly confirm the waivers will be in place once the banks formally enter criminal guilt pleas to manipulating foreign exchange rates, possibly near the end of the business day on Wednesday, the sources said.
Barclays Plc, another bank that agreed to plead guilty on Wednesday to U.S. criminal charges, has also been granted SEC waivers that will allow the bank to continue most of its business activities, another source said.
An SEC representative did not have immediate comment. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Steve Slater in London; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.