REACTIONS 1-Banks fined after foreign exchange probe

LONDON Nov 12 Five of the world's biggest banks
will pay almost $3.4 billion in penalties to British, U.S. and
Swiss authorities for alleged manipulation of foreign exchange
rates.
Here are reactions to the fines.
GEORGE OSBORNE, UK FINANCE MINISTER:
"Today we take tough action to clean up corruption by a few so
that we have a financial system that works for everyone. It's
part of a long term plan that is fixing what went wrong in
Britain's banks and our economy.
"A number of traders have been suspended or fired, and the
Serious Fraud Office are conducting criminal investigations. The
banks that employed them face big fines - and I will ensure that
these fines are used for the wider public good."
MARTIN WHEATLEY, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY
"The FCA does not tolerate conduct which imperils market
integrity or the wider UK financial system.
"Today's record fines mark the gravity of the failings we found
and firms need to take responsibility for putting it right. They
must make sure their traders do not game the system to boost
profits or leave the ethics of their conduct to compliance to
worry about. Senior management commitments to change need to
become a reality in every area of their business."
PHILIP HAMPTON, RBS CHAIRMAN
"Today is a stark reminder of the importance of culture and
integrity in banking and we will rightly be judged on the
strength of our response.
"We have analysed millions of documents and are reviewing the
conduct of over 50 current and former members of trading staff
around the world as well as dozens of supervisors and senior
management responsible and accountable for this business.
"As part of that process, we have already placed six individuals
into a disciplinary process, three of whom are currently
suspended, pending further investigation."
