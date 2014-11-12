RBS reviewing conduct of 50 staff, dozens of managers in forex probe

LONDON Nov 12 Rbs says to review actions of
managers of foreign exchange, markets business
Rbs says still in talks with other authorites including doj over
forex settlements
Rbs says timing and amounts of further settlements, litigation
risks uncertain, could be significant
Rbs says reviewing conduct of 50 current and former members of
staff as well as dozens of managers
Rbs says has placed 6 individuals into disciplinary process
after forex probe
Rbs says 3 staff are currently suspended as part of forex probe
Rbs says remuneration committee to review possible claw backs
after forex settlements
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)