Switzerland opens criminal investigation into several individuals in forex case

ZURICH Nov 13 Switzerland's public prosecutor
has opened criminal investigations into several individuals over
alleged manipulation in the foreign exchange market, becoming
the third country to do so after the United States and Britain.
A spokeswoman for the prosecutor did not disclose how many
people were under investigation nor when the proceedings began,
but said by email on Thursday that the investigations did not
involve any banks.
The investigations were based on suspicion of "unfaithful
financial management", punishable by up to five years in prison
or a fine, and "violation of professional secrecy", which
carries a penalty of up to three years in jail or a fine.
The public prosecutor is exchanging information with
Switzerland's financial watchdog, FINMA in its investigations
and is also in contact with Switzerland's competition
commission, WEKO, which is investigating possible collusion in
the forex market by several banks, the spokeswoman said.
On Wednesday, FINMA said it had started enforcement
proceedings against 11 former and current UBS
employees as part of its forex investigation.
The public prosecutor's spokeswoman declined to say whether
any of the people being investigated on criminal charges were
among those being targeted by FINMA's proceedings.
