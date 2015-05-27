Citi keeps top spot in FX trading as European banks slump -poll

LONDON May 27 European banks Deutsche Bank,
Barclays and UBS have seen their market share in foreign
exchange trading slump in the past year, as U.S. banks led by
Citigroup grabbed business, according to widely watched
industry rankings.
Citigroup kept its top spot as the leading foreign exchange
trading bank with a market share of 16.1 percent, up from 16
percent a year ago, according to the Euromoney FX Survey 2015.
Deutsche Bank and Barclays remained in
second and third spots, but their market shares fell to 14.5
percent from 15.7 percent and to 8.1 percent from 10.9 percent,
respectively.
UBS fell to fifth from fourth as its market share
slumped to 7.3 percent from 10.9 percent, and HSBC
dropped to seventh from fifth with a market share of 5.4 percent
from 7.1 percent a year ago.
U.S. banks made strong gains on their European rivals.
JPMorgan moved to fourth as its market share rose to
7.7 percent from 5.6 percent and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
rose to sixth with a 6.2 percent share, up from 4.4
percent.
Euromoney, whose annual poll of liquidity consumption is
watched closely by the foreign exchange (FX) industry, said a
majority of business was conducted electronically for the first
time in the past year, with e-channel execution accounting for
53.2 percent of total volumes, up from 47 percent in 2014 and 40
percent in 2011.
The shift to electronic trading is adding to change across
the industry, as banks come under pressure to change business
models to focus on areas of strength and cut back where they
lack scale.
Two years of scandal over market manipulation and the
fallout of a 30 percent move in minutes by the Swiss franc in
January have led many banks to reassess their FX operations,
traditionally among their biggest and most reliable earners.
One of the previous leaders, Royal Bank of Scotland,
has fallen away and other European banks, striving to find new
business models in response to a raft of new regulation and
generally tighter margins on FX trading, have slashed staffing
on trading floors.
The industry was rocked last year by allegations of market
rigging, and authorities in the United States and Europe have
fined seven banks over $10 billion for failing to stop traders
from trying to manipulate rates.
(Reporting by Steve Slater and Patrick Graham; Editing by Mark
Potter)