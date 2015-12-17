Swiss FINMA issues industry bans against six former UBS forex staff

ZURICH Dec 17 Swiss financial market
supervisory authority FINMA said it issued industry bans of
between one and five years against six managers and traders
formerly employed in Swiss bank UBS's foreign exchange
and precious metals business.
"FINMA concluded that the individuals in question were
directly responsible for the serious breaches of regulation at
UBS in this business, as communicated in 2014," FINMA said in a
statement on Thursday.
Four other enforcement proceedings against UBS traders were
discontinued in August, FINMA said.
UBS said in May it had settled a probe by U.S. authorities
over alleged rigging of currency markets by agreeing to pay $545
million in combined fines.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Holmes)