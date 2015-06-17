Banks' forex lawsuit settlements near $2 bln-WSJ

June 17 The total amount paid by banks to settle
a civil lawsuit related to allegations that traders manipulated
the currency market has reached almost $2 billion following a
recent round of settlement agreements, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc, BNP
Paribas SA and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have
recently signed agreements to settle the case, the Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1GYC888)
HSBC has agreed to pay $285 million and Barclays $375
million, the Journal said.
Bank of America Corp settled its portion of currency
rigging lawsuit in April.
JPMorgan Chase & Co settled for $99.5 million in
January and Switzerland's UBS Group AG settled for
$135 million in March.
Other defendants include Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse
Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley
and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc.
Investors including the city of Philadelphia, hedge funds
and public pension funds accused the 12 banks of having
conspired since January 2003 in chat rooms, instant messages and
emails to manipulate the WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates.
According to the lawsuit, the banks held an 84 percent
global market share in currency trading, and were counterparties
in 98 percent of U.S. spot volume.
HSBC, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)