IFR-French banks turn down dollar loans globally

* French banks say 'no' to expensive dollar loans
* Pull-back in commodities loans, project financing
* Range of options to limit dollar borrowing
By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, Oct 31 Deleveraging French banks are
pushing ahead with global asset sales and are also managing
capital aggressively by turning down syndicated dollar loans for
corporate clients they have banked before, industry sources said
on Monday.
A pull-back from unprofitable lending -- particularly
expensive dollar loans due to higher bank funding costs -- is
under way globally as French banks try to conserve capital in a
move that could reshape project finance and commodity lending.
Europe's banks have been told to cut dividends and bonuses
to help find 106 billion euros ($150 billion) to shore up their
core capital by June, as they get ready to write off half their
Greek government debt.
French banks are still lending selectively but have been
notably absent from several high-profile loans in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa (EMEA) including the $6 billion loan for
commodity trader Xstrata .
A $4.7 billion loan for Qatar's Barzan project financing
which is sponsored by Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil
also had no French lenders.
"Barzan was a profitability issue, the pricing was too low
and did not meet our return requirement," a senior French banker
said.
In Asia BNP Paribas pulled out of a A$2.075 billion
refinancing for Australian media company Seven West
after being shortlisted as one of the leads and Societe Generale
declined to participate in a $15 billion, 364-day bridge loan
for United Technologies Corp in the United States for
the company's acquisition of Goodrich Corp
"We have to manage our balance sheet more carefully and have
to be more selective. We are focusing on our core markets and
clients. If there is not tangible side business and the deal is
not profitable, we prefer to pass," the senior French banker
added.
SHORTFALL FOUND - FOR NOW
The drop in demand for dollar assets is currently being met
by domestic or regional lenders and US and Japanese banks but is
worrying banks that are structuring deals for later this year or
early 2012 as the trend accelerates.
"Banks structuring deals are mindful of the reduced demand
for dollars - you have to factor in a big drop in appetite from
the French and Germans. Filling that gap is very deal dependent
- I wouldn't bet large sums of money that things always get
done," a senior loan distributor said.
Loan pricing has risen in EMEA by up to 25 basis points for
top companies since the summer, but with top firms borrowing at
less than 100 b.p., it is still significantly lower than banks'
funding costs, which can be as high as 300 b.p.
European banks are also taking steps to limit the impact of
unprofitable dollar lending which include reducing the amount of
dollar borrowing -- even for top blue-chip companies.
Swiss-based Adecco , the world's largest staffing
company, saw its dollar borrowing restricted to $200 million of
a $600 million loan. Multi-currency tranches are being created
for European banks that prefer euros to dollar loans and banks
are also charging a premium of 25-50 b.p. for dollar borrowing.
Companies without enough ancillary business to subsidise low
loan pricing face higher loan margins and shorter loan
maturities. Banque PSA has a shorter three-year tenor
with two one-year extension options for example.
RUSSIA IS 'FRANCE FREE'
The impact of French banks' reduced appetite and
unpredictability has been offset by strong demand for Xstrata
and Barzan's loans but Russia's active loan market is
the next focus for deleveraging and could be more affected.
The $6 billion loan for the mining group Xstrata had no
commitments from BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Intesa and ING
which would have totalled around $700 million, bankers said.
The deal was heavily oversubscribed, however, and increased
from an original amount of $5 billion as existing lenders
increased their commitments and new lenders joined.
The $4.7 billion project financing for Qatar's Barzan
project financing also had no French lenders in a significant
about-turn for French banks which have been active lenders to
the Middle Eastern loan market and Gulf project financing.
The deal, which was two times oversubscribed, revealed
surprisingly high dollar liquidity among Middle Eastern banks
as high net-worth individuals route savings and investments back
from euro zone banks to local lenders, a third banker said.
In Russia French banks are pulling out, with the exception
of a $1.5 billion loan for Norilsk Nickel . An $800
million loan for Gazprom is being arranged by SMBC,
Mizuho, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and UniCredit and an
upcoming loan for RUSAl is also said to have no French banks.
"Everything in Russia is France-free, other than Norilsk
Nickel," the third banker said.
($1=0.705 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)