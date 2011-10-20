EU bank funding fix is key step in debt crisis plan

* Improving funding a key leg of EU's plan for banks
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Oct 20 Fixing a funding blockage for
weak banks will be a key part of Europe's attempt to restore
confidence in the industry and may counter the pain of reforms
forcing lenders to raise capital.
At a summit on Sunday Europe's leaders will attempt to
thrash out a decisive plan to resolve the debt crisis. Its banks
need to refinance almost 2 trillion euros in the next three
years and many see finding a way to help them do this as more
important than continuing to focus on solvency.
An expectation that EU ministers will address sovereign debt
and liquidity problems, as well as force banks to raise capital,
has helped Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and HSBC to raise
money in wholesale markets in the past two weeks.
But the mood could quickly reverse, bankers warned.
"If we see a bank recap programme that is sufficiently
credible and progress on the sovereign debt front then I'd be
optimistic the market will open up for further issues," one
banker said. "But it's still a big question mark."
Another senior banker added: "It's still a very tiered
market. The banks that are perceived to be in good shape can do
well, but others can't."
The EU is pursuing a three-pronged approach to revive
investor confidence -- telling banks to hold core capital of at
least 9 percent, taking losses on troubled euro sovereign debt,
and ensuring banks have adequate medium-term funding, possibly
by extending state-backed guarantees.
"The success of the exercise depends on sovereign backstops
and more intense funding support," said Huw van Steenis, analyst
at Morgan Stanley.
Under U.S. and UK plans to prop up banks in late 2008,
recapitalisations were coupled with extensive funding
guarantees. Bankers want to see the euro zone do this again now.
A bank funding guarantee scheme via the new European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is possible, but EU leaders
are still at odds about how the rescue fund can be best used.
There are other potential tools such as those used by the
European Central Bank, which this month offered banks cheap
one-year funding and bought covered bonds.
A 2-3 year funding support plan is vital to help the
industry through 1.7 trillion euros of funding due to rollover
in 2012-14, Morgan Stanley's van Steenis said.
In particular 2012 brings a stiff challenge: more than 500
billion euros of senior unsecured debt, covered bonds and
government guaranteed debt is due to mature.
Positive news this weekend could see a rush of relief
issuance from banks keen to take advantage before the mood sours
again, some bankers said.
TIERED MARKET
Even if Europe helps out, the cost of overhauling funding
structures and meeting higher borrowing costs is likely to hurt
banks' earnings and the wider economy for years.
Banks are already shrinking balance sheets to help them meet
tougher capital rules, and the corresponding pressure could see
them pull in loans to businesses and home owners even further,
posing a big risk to economic recovery.
Banks unable to fully fund their loans with stable retail
deposits or long-term debt have previously turned to short-term
wholesale funding, but the collapse of Northern Rock and Lehman
Brothers showed the danger of over-reliance on volatile
interbank markets.
Fears of another liquidity freeze returned this summer,
especially around short-term U.S. dollar needs, hitting French
banks particularly hard.
Europe's banks have improved their funding profiles since
2007, and the amount they still need from short-term wholesale
funding has fallen to 9 percent of total funded assets from 20
percent, according to RBS analysts.
But that 9 percent still equates to 1.7 trillion euros, and
Societe Generale , Credit Agricole , Bankia
, UniCredit and Commerzbank look
particularly weak, the RBS analysts said.
Under the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which tests
whether banks can survive a 30-day run on funding, JPMorgan
analysts found that Europe's top banks would face a liquidity
shortfall of 493 billion euros over that period.
On testing 28 banks to see how they would fare, most failed
the target of being fully funded, with French banks faring
worst, followed by domestic British banks and German and Nordic
lenders, the analysts said.
Global regulators have said banks must have adequate funding
to survive a 30-day run, but this requirement does not come into
effect until the end of 2014 -- three years before another
measure, the so-called net stable funding ratio.
Meanwhile the European Banking Authority (EBA) watchdog
runs its own liquidity tests to check on potential
trouble spots. Unlike its "stress test" of capital levels, it
keeps the highly sensitive liquidity data private.
The pick-up in deals this month has helped trim the cost of
insurance against bank debt defaults. The senior financial index
was last at 247 basis points, after widening over 300 bps last
month, according to Markit.
Banks have been raising money through covered bonds, and
over 5 billion euro was raised in senior unsecured debt last
week, easily exceeding August and September's monthly tallies.
Deals from Commerzbank and HSBC this week followed recent deals
by Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered , Rabobank, ING
, SEB and Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST).
But those banks are among the strongest in Europe. The task
facing policymakers is to assure funding for second-tier banks
and those most at risk from the euro zone debt crisis.
