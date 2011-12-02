RPT-Europe's banks turn to retail help in funding hunt

By Sarah White and Helene Durand
LONDON Dec 2 (Reuters/IFR) - Europe's banks are
scrambling to tap every last available source of funding,
including through their retail customers, as they stock up on
securities they can use to access the central bank liquidity
they will need to lean on for many more months.
Fresh measures to flush banking systems with dollar
liquidity do not tackle the broader euro funding shortages most
of Europe's banks still face, as many find themselves shut out
of mainstream bond markets.
"It's amazing no bank has fallen over already when there are
so many living hand-to-mouth," one senior financing banker said.
Banks usually rely on one another for the money they need to
finance their day-to-day needs.
But as the crisis in the euro zone has deepened that source
has dried up, and banks are having to lean on the European
Central Bank (ECB) for funding, or seek more innovative ways to
raise money and collateral. Long term funding is a particular
problem as the ECB only provides funds for up to a year.
Some banks have for instance taken to selling more bonds
through their retail branches, where they can still find willing
supporters. In Italy and Spain, where there is a greater culture
of selling such deals, it is an option that is gaining traction.
Barcelona-based Caixabank said on Wednesday it
planned to raise 3 billion euros ($4.04 billion) of four year
senior debt through its retail network, substantially bigger
than similar issues in recent years.
Banks are leaning on their retail customers in other ways
too. Spanish banks have waged a deposit war, and even in crisis
hotspot Portugal, where banks are heavily reliant on the ECB,
lenders have managed to increase deposits to record levels.
In Greece, however, where banks have lost access to
practically any form of financing via markets, even deposits are
no longer a reliable funding pillar, and outflows picked up pace
in recent weeks.
"There is a limit to what you can take out of retail," one
senior debt banker warned. "Also, regulators are getting wise to
the deposit wars. Retail investors won't solve banks' funding
crisis, unless perhaps in Italy where they can really move the
needle."
RETAINED BONDS
Although long term wholesale markets are jammed up, banks
can a still lure institutional investors into some deals that
are structured in the right way -- those that have high enough
interest rates and which are backed by some form of security.
Covered bonds, for example, which are backed by cash flows
from pools of mortgages or public sector loans, became
increasingly popular this year.
Securitisations are also being used, with Santander's UK
business this week sealing 1.2 billion pounds ($1.88 billion) in
residential mortgage-backed securities.
Banks are also returning to techniques used in 2009, such as
"retained" covered bonds. These are not sold to end investors
but hoarded by the bank so they can be sold quickly to the ECB
if needed to access short-term funds via so-called repurchase,
or repo, operations.
Portuguese banks have already been heavy users of these and
bankers predict usage will grow next year. EBS
Building Society issued 1.4 billion euros of these last week.
Bankia, a mid-sized Spanish lender, on Tuesday
registered to issue 3 billion euros in mortgage-backed
securities that it plans to keep for itself in case it needs to
deposit them at the ECB as guarantees.
Banks are also turning to other platforms like Eurex Repo,
an international marketplace for electronic repo trading and
secured funding and part of Deutsche Borse Group.
Caja Madrid, now Bankia, was the first to join up last year
and the platform now has four Spanish banks as member.
"The banks are calling us with a view to joining because we
are one of the few ways they can still fund themselves," a
spokesman for Eurex said. "We have more banks joining us than we
ever thought we would."
Repurchase operations involve selling securities along with
an agreement for the seller to buy back them back a later date.
GUARANTEES A NO-GO
Like Bankia's transaction, many new deals are still geared
towards allowing banks to access central bank or emergency
funding, and this dependence is unlikely to lessen until the
sovereign debt crisis itself clears, bankers said.
Many are hoping for other moves from central banks and
policymakers in the coming weeks that could help ease the
funding crunch, although some of the tools used at the height of
the 2008 financial crisis may no longer be of use.
Potential government guarantee schemes to back bank bond
issuance for instance could be a flop now that investors
concerns are actually centred on sovereigns.
"National guarantees won't work in all cases, we are in a
completely different environment from 2008," said Siddharth
Prasad, head of EMEA financial institutions global finance at
Nomura.
"Those who want to use them won't be able to while those who
can use them won't want to. The only thing they might achieve is
to create more ECB eligible collateral."
Prasad said there would be an increase in "bespoke funding
transactions" but that was very concerned about the liquidity
backdrop and the continued strains in dollar funding.
The ECB could also broaden the range of collateral it
accepts, industry sources said, easing fears that banks could
run out of the right type of securities they need to tender.