版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 7日 星期五 00:26 BJT

FSB cuts amount of extra capital UBS, C.Agricole must hold

LONDON Nov 6 Switzerland's UBS and France's Credit Agricole will not have to hold as much extra capital as previously expected after regulators said they were less systemically important than a year ago.

The Financial Stability Board on Thursday issued a list of 30 banks considered the most global systemically important, dubbed G-SIBs, who have to hold extra capital of between 1 and 2.5 percent to make them less likely to fail and cause havoc in financial markets.

The FSB, which coordinates financial regulation worldwide, added Agricultural Bank of China to this year's list of most important banks.

It said UBS and Credit Agricole had to hold extra capital of 1 percent. On last year's list, their capital surcharge was 1.5 percent, which serves as an extra layer of protection on top of minimum capital levels for all banks. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Kirstin Ridley)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐