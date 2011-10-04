Banks take defence of Greek bailout to the brink

| GENEVA
GENEVA Oct 4 Bankers are resisting political
pressure to increase their contribution to a Greek bailout, as
brinkmanship over revising the terms of a package agreed in July
stokes fears of a default.
Although no formal talks with politicians are taking place,
bankers are lobbying furiously to stick to the terms of the deal
under which bondholders agreed to a 21 percent writedown on
their Greek debt holdings as part of a private sector
contribution to resolving the crisis.
They argue that an imperfect deal is better than none. To
reopen the talks would destroy the hard-won approval for the
plan, which has been gained from a disparate group of investors
in Greek bonds, including large European banks and insurers.
To undo this would compromise the whole bailout deal and
further undermine European credibility among investors who want
to see action taken to address Greece's chronic debt problem and
growing economic woes, bankers say.
The bank lobby group that has led the negotiations over
bailing out Greece said on Tuesday that it was sticking with the
original plan and progress was being made on implementing it.
"Those agreements will provide substantial cash-flow relief,
assured financing and debt reduction, and so move Greece towards
debt sustainability," Frank Vogl, a spokesman for the Institute
of International Finance, told Reuters by email.
This view differs to that of European Union officials who
are openly suggesting the Private Sector Initiative (PSI)
contribution may now have to be increased to reflect a worsening
Greek economic situation.
Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said: "As far as the
PSI is concerned, we have to take into account the fact that we
have experienced changes since the decisions we took on July 21,
so we are considering technical revisions."
Bankers have so far dug in their heels over increasing their
share of the burden, given the uncertainty over the extent of
collateral damage to the already fragile European banking sector
from a possible Greek default.
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) chairman Josef Ackermann, who is
also head of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), which
negotiated a "voluntary" bond swap by investors as part of the
second bailout plan, warned at the weekend against changing the
terms now.
"If we reopen the voluntary accord of July 21, we will not
only lose precious time but quite possibly also private investor
support," Ackermann told Greek newspaper Kathimerini.
"The impact of such a move will be incalculable. This is why
I am warning in the most forceful way against any material
revision," he said.
The PSI is arranged so that the so-called haircut will
always be at least 21 percent, depending on Greek interest
rates. And many financial institutions have already marked their
own exposures down well below this level to reflect market
prices -- a writedown of around 50 percent -- for Greek bonds.
A senior banking source said no formal talks were currently
underway with political leaders and that Ackermann opposed any
renegotiating of the old deal as this would undermine trust and
produce a problem of moral hazard.
Fear over the impact of a bigger writedown on Greek banks
are also being used to influence the debate.
"The possibility of a 50 percent haircut has receded
significantly in the last week and a half. At that point it was
being discussed seriously and at the highest level," an
Athens-based banker involved in the Greek privatisation
programme said.
"I think it has receded because wiping 50 percent off the
Greek banking sector would destroy us, and the European Central
Bank has 100 billion euros of exposure to Greek banks."
One option being considered is for the private sector to
shore up Greece's finances by widening the debt covered by the
PSI initiative to include longer-dated maturities, a source
familiar with the talks said.
However, for this to happen the ECB would need to rewrite
its own rules, meaning a quick solution could not be reached,
the Athens-based banker said.
Despite the increasing pressure on them to make further
concessions, bankers are holding out to see how the euro zone's
bailout fund, known as the EFSF, is modified before revealing
whether they are prepared to make concessions, the first source
told Reuters.
Banking sources also point to the plight of Franco-Belgian
bank Dexia , which has a large exposure to Greek debt
and is struggling to borrow, as another reason to push ahead
with the current deal rather than risk further delay.
"Dexia serves as good example in our conversations with the
politicians," the banking source said.
The need to construct a wider package to reassure anxious
investors was underlined by Austrian Finance Minister Maria
Fekter ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers.
"Making the banks secure in crisis is the top priority for
now," said Fekter, adding that countries in the euro zone had
been urged at a meeting of ministers from the single currency
area on Monday to examine backstops, a term that translates to
further state handouts.
It was a message echoed by Swedish Finance Minister Anders
Borg, who flagged the risks to the sector if a rescue programme
for Greece were to unravel because the country was in danger of
missing the targets it had agreed to.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Howley, Myles Neligan and
Steve Slater in London, Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt and John
O'Donnell in Luxembourg; Editing by Alexander Smith and Will
Waterman)