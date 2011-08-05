Some banks take bigger dose of Greek debt medicine

* Banks take more than 3 bln euro losses on Greek bonds
* RBS takes biggest hit with 50 pct writedown
* Others take lower 21 pct haircut, exclude long-dated bonds
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Aug 5 Top European banks taking a 3
billion euro ($4.2 billion) hit on their Greek bond holdings
have left investors guessing by employing markedly different
approaches to valuing the debt.
The writedowns disclosed by the banks in their results vary
from 21 to 50 percent, showing a wide range of views on what
they expect to get back from their holdings of Greek debt.
Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday took a 737 million
pound ($1.2 billion) loss, or a 50 percent writedown, on all of
its 1.45 billion pounds of Greek bonds, and Germany's
Commerzbank will take a hit of over 700 million euros
on 3 billion euros of debt, sources told Reuters.
However, rivals have been less conservative and some have
taken a 21 percent loss on just a portion of their holdings.
That means BNP Paribas , which has the biggest exposure
of any bank to Greek government bonds and played a central role
in the restructuring, has taken a smaller hit than RBS, despite
holding three times the amount of Greek debt.
Much depends on how the banks and their auditors decide to
account for the losses.
"Accounting is not an exact science, there are huge areas of
judgement, particularly across impairments," said Pauline
Wallace, head of public policy at auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
"As long as there is proper disclosure around what they've
done and the rationale for the decision there is room for
manoeuvre, particularly given the complexity of current
accounting," she added.
There are echoes of the 2008/09 financial crisis when the
way banks accounted for their toxic assets contrasted starkly
and accounting rules came under fire for forcing lenders to make
huge writedowns when they could least afford it.
The approach taken by Greece's banks is a more crucial
issue: they collectively hold two-thirds of the 98 billion euros
of Greek sovereign debt held by banks, and are likely to need to
raise capital to plug holes from losses.
Banks last month agreed to contribute to a rescue plan for
Greece by taking a 21 percent loss on bonds maturing before
2020, earmarking a 37 billion euro net contribution to the
bailout. Participation is voluntary and the offer is expected to
be formally launched later this month.
The deal has prompted banks to take a loss on their bonds in
second quarter results.
RBS said its loss was based on market values at the end of
June and applied to bonds that mature later than 2020 as
well, and it could "write-back" up to 300 million
pounds if the industry's haircut is limited to 21 percent.
BNP Paribas took a 534 million euro hit and Dexia lost 338
million euros. They are two of the biggest holders of Greek
bonds, and both took a 21 percent loss on bonds that mature
before 2020.
How banks take their Greek pain is a complex issue: They can
regard "fair value" as a 21 percent discount or the market price
at the end of June, when Greek bonds were trading at half their
nominal value. Whether to apply it to longer maturity bonds is
also a judgement call.
The latest hits cover bonds held in so-called
available-for-sale (AFS) portfolios, and once impaired affect
the income line and capital position. Trading book assets are
more regularly adjusted, and are likely to have been marked down
in previous quarters.
Societe Generale took a 395 million euro hit in
its second quarter results and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) made a
155 million writedown, both taking a 21 percent haircut.
Unicredit took a 105 million euro hit.
Intesa Sanpaolo took just a 25 million euro
impairment, as most of its holding matures after 2020, and HSBC
took a $105 million loss, based on a near 50 percent
loss on bonds in its AFS book, as most of its bonds are in its
trading book.
Europe's insurers have aggressively written down their Greek
sovereign bonds this week, going beyond the 21 percent haircuts
taken by most banks.
Regulators are trying to make rules for banks more
consistent. Standard-setter the International Accounting
Standards Board (IASB) has for five years been trying to forge a
common set of global rules with its U.S. counterpart, but
changes have met resistance in some areas.
($1 = 0.706 Euros)
($1 = 0.613 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt and
Sarah White in Paris; Editing by Alexander Smith)