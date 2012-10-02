Goldman, CS top global prime broker rankings - survey

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 2 Goldman Sachs and Credit
Suisse have emerged from the financial crisis as the
biggest suppliers of brokerage services to the embattled hedge
fund industry, a new study showed on Tuesday.
The inaugural global survey by data group Hedge Fund
Intelligence covers more than $1.6 trillion of assets - the bulk
of the hedge fund industry - and names Goldman as the leading
"prime broker" with more than 900 mandates and $222.6 billion of
assets.
Prime brokers, usually large banks, make money from hedge
funds by providing services such as stock lending, financing and
trade execution.
Credit Suisse, which counts European hedge fund giant Brevan
Howard as a key client, is in second place with $200 billion of
assets.
The survey gives an insight into a sector which, in some
cases, has seen profits plunge as funds rein in their use of
debt in investment strategies and brokers themselves face higher
financing and regulatory costs.
While a share of business from the biggest traders, for
instance Brevan Howard or Moore Capital, can deliver tens of
millions of dollars in commissions, brokers are finding some
clients unprofitable and are sometimes demanding higher fees, a
greater share of business or even telling them to look
elsewhere.
The survey puts JPMorgan third in the global prime
brokerage market with $187 billion in assets. JP Morgan's
strength in the United States owes much to its purchase of Bear
Stearns' prime broking business and expansion in Europe and
Asia.
Morgan Stanley is fourth with $163 billion, although it
ranks second in terms of total number of mandates.
UBS and Deutsche Bank are the other two
brokers with more than $100 billion in assets, while Citi,
Barclays Capital and Bank of America Merrill Lynch are all just
under the $60 billion mark.
Gathering accurate data on the hedge fund industry is
notoriously difficult and the findings of prime broker surveys
are sometimes questioned by banks.
HFI says that its data is based on information reported by
hedge funds, as well as research on new funds and SEC filings.
It then typically divides assets evenly among the named
prime brokers, although it admits this method can flatter some
banks and make others look less important than they are. Hedge
funds rarely split their business evenly between brokers.
It also says that, for instance, Barclays Capital has
focused on building synthetic prime brokerage relationships
-which focus on providing equity swaps to clients rather than
traditional stock lending - that aren't reflected in the
figures.