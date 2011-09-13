HOW TO PLAY IT - Investing in cost-cutting banks

THE ISSUE: As global economic growth slows, the biggest banks are shedding jobs, exiting businesses and scrambling for new sources of income. The question is: Is it time to jump into banking stocks and bonds? If so, how?

By Jennifer Ablan and Dan Wilchins

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Three years after the financial crisis slammed the global financial system, banks are still trying to put tough times behind.

An aggressive new round of job reductions should lower costs and help the bottom line. Major banks have recently announced they are eliminating some 100,000 jobs. (For more details, please click on [ID:nL5E7KD21E])

But while some may see the moves as a way for banks to boost profitability, others are looking at it as yet another sign of dire prospects.

Is it time to be a bargain hunter in bank stocks, or to cut losses in the sector? Here are possible investment ideas for the leaner, meaner banking environment:

BUYING JPMORGAN, AVOIDING OTHERS

Bank of America (BAC.N), is attractive to some value investors because even with its problems it is still generating fairly strong earnings of about $5 billion to $5.5 billion per quarter.

But the bank is widely seen as needing to boost its capital to meet new global regulations. On top of that, it faces legal claims for losses on mortgage backed securities that it issued. Some of acquisitions also face big claims.

Bank of America hopes to raise capital by earning money and selling assets. The bank's game plan can likely take it where it needs to go, said Charlie Peabody, a veteran bank analyst at independent research firm Portales Partners.

But in the end much depends on how much time regulators and the market give the bank to raise more capital. Already Bank of America raised $5 billion from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) (BRKb.N) in a deal made last month.

Peabody said that the better bet for investors looking to buy an individual stock is to buy top-perfomring JPMorgan Chase & Co, (JPM.N). The market selloff has made the stock fairly cheap, and the bank has fewer capital needs compared with Bank of America. The fear is that if banks need to issue more shares to raise capital, the stocks will suffer from dilution.

WHAT ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS?

Richard Staite, an analyst at Atlantic Equities, isn't so hot on Wall Street's one-time money machine Goldman Sachs (GS.N).

Staite said the largest U.S. investment bank could have about $1.6 billion of paper losses in its investment and lending division in the third quarter, with $400 million of that coming from the bank's holdings of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (601398.SS) and $1.2 billion coming from its $15 billion private-equity investments.

He cut his third-quarter earnings estimate for Goldman to 7 cents a share from $2.96 a share and his price target on Goldman's stock by $15 to $140.

The price target is about 1.1 times his estimated tangible book value for the company, a multiple that makes sense given his expectations for a return on tangible equity of about 12 percent, Staite said. The bank's shares traded at $104.09 on Tuesday afternoon.

Staite is a five-star analyst who ranks first among 23 peers covering Goldman, according to Starmine.

SHORTING THE SECTOR

Some hedge fund traders are altogether "shorting" the entire banking sector, arguing that the third quarter's operating environment will be challenging.

They note that persistent volatility in the U.S. and European equity and credit markets and declining global growth expectations will add to the selling pressure in banking shares. Since June 30, global equity markets have declined 12 percent, credit spreads have widened sharply (200 basis points for high-yield "junk" bonds) and both foreign-exchange and interest rates have experienced higher volatility.

All combined, hedge funds say it should be no surprise to investors that the third quarter will be a very weak capital markets quarter.

BUY BONDS OF GLOBAL BANKS

Other investors are bypassing bank shares and instead looking to their corporate bonds.

Mark Kiesel, the global head of corporate bond management at PIMCO, said he favors the corporate credits of global banks, particularly U.S. banks, where conditions for the sector are improving. And global banks are no longer taking on enormous leverage, which augurs well for credit quality.

"Economic growth in the developed world will likely be below trend due to continued deleveraging of stressed public and private sector balance sheets," he said.

What's more, global banking regulators "are likely to make banks and financial institutions safer by requiring more capital and liquidity buffers," Kiesel said.

Other technical factors provide a reason to believe the corporate credits of global banks will outperform, he added. "Bank and financial credit spreads remain attractive relative to industrial credit spreads," Kiesel said. "

While the U.S. industrial sector could be more vulnerable to a below-trend economic environment and may also entertain more shareholder-friendly activities, U.S. banks remain focused on a longer-term, secular deleveraging trend and are set to continue to strengthen balance sheets due to heightened regulations."