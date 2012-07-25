US financials break records in hot prefs market

* Financial institutions take advantage of strong market
* Record-low coupons set on replacements for TruPS
* US$80bn of new perp prefs slated in coming years
By Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, July 25 (IFR) - GECC and US regional bank BB&T set
record-low coupons on US$2.75bn of Tier 1 capital on Tuesday, by
appealing to both retail and institutional investors willing to
buy riskier securities at higher yields.
GECC priced US$1.75bn of perpetual non-call 10-year
preferreds at a yield of 6.25%, the lowest yield on a capital
security that has been targeted almost entirely to institutional
investors.
BB&T meanwhile placed US$1bn of perpetual non-call five year
preferreds at just 5.625%, the lowest yield of any Tier 1
capital issue yet sold in the retail-targeted US$25 par
preferred market.
About 75% of its deal was placed with retail investors and
25% to institutional, reflecting the jump in retail demand in
the past month as US$26bn of bank trust preferred securities are
redeemed by banks.
Both financials ignored a bad day for equities and
lacklustre performance on their own stock prices, eager instead
to take advantage of the fact that preferreds are now among the
hottest asset classes in the US.
"We are seeing financial issuers taking advantage of
extraordinary technicals," said Justin D'Ercole, head of
Americas investment grade syndicate at Barclays.
"Not only are rates at historic lows, but we have seen more
than US$26bn of trust preferred securities redeemed in the last
month that investors are keen to re-invest in the preferred
market."
BB&T is one of a number of the biggest US financial
institutions to announce the redemption of TruPS after the
Federal Reserve issued a notice of proposed rulemaking in June
that confirmed that US banks will need to phase out TruPS as
Tier 1 securities beginning January 2013.
Some strategists are expecting as much as US$80bn of new
perpetual preferreds to be issued over the next few years, as
banks replace TruPS and, like GECC, look to improve the cost of
their Tier 1 capital by having the maximum amount of non-common
Tier 1 perpetual preferreds in their capital structure.
Bankers expect other banks to issue in the preferred market
in coming weeks, as soon as the earnings season is over.
"We expect it (the preferred new issue market) to be busy
right through to the middle of August," said Kevin Ryan, co-head
of financial institutions capital markets at Morgan Stanley.
The feeding frenzy in the market has sent yields on
outstanding prefs screaming in over the past few weeks, enabling
banks to replace TruPS with new securities at record low
coupons.
GECC's 6.25% coupon, for instance, compared with the 7.125%
coupon on its identically-structured US$2.25bn non-cumulative
perpetual non-call 10-year done on June 7. That was trading
around 6.05% before the new offering was announced.
Although GECC paid a 20bp new issue concession on the
coupon, it was able to shave off almost 60bp on the cost of the
security if, however unlikely, it isn't called in 10 years and
instead turns into a floating rate note.
The cost, if it does switch to floating, is three-month
Libor plus 470.4bp, compared to the 529.6bp level on the 7.125%
deal done in June.
GECC priced the new deal with a senior-to-preferred spread
differential of around 310bp, about the same as the 315-320bp
margin for the 7.125% offering done in June.
DESPERATE HUNT FOR YIELD
Demand for BB&T's 5.625% deal was so strong that it paid
nothing in the way of new issue concession. Its previous
preferred, a US$500m 5.85% perp non-call five-year in April, was
trading around the same level as the coupon on the new US$1bn
offering.
Preferreds are one of the riskiest pieces of bank 'debt' an
investor can buy, as they are designed to absorb losses at the
same rate as common stock if the bank fails.
Despite the extra risk, bond investors are willing to buy
them, especially if they are issued by good credits like GECC
and BB&T.
"A lot of the demand for preferreds is being driven by a
basic need for yield," said Andrew Karp, head of US investment
grade debt syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "There
are only a few ways an investor can get incremental yield and
one of the more popular methods is continuing down the capital
structure in very high quality names."
GECC prefers to issue entirely to institutional investors
because of the disclosure requirements for a retail deal. The
fees are also less, at around 1-2%, compared with around 3.1%
for retail deals.
Although it looks as if it paid a lot more for its deal than
BB&T, it was considered to be very competitive pricing,
considering that it's harder to get almost US$2bn done in the
retail preferred market.
It's also likely that GECC would have received a tighter
pricing than 6.25% if it had a call at five- rather than
10-years.
Another factor to take into account is that GECC's senior
unsecured bonds trade about 50bp behind BB&T in the five year
part of the yield curve.