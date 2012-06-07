Euro survival preoccupies bankers at Hamlet's castle

| COPENHAGEN, June 7
COPENHAGEN, June 7 Cannon fire shattered the
peace of a cool summer evening as more than 500 bankers arrived
at Denmark's Elsinore castle, the setting of Shakespeare's great
tragic drama Hamlet.
"That is a greeting. It's not a war," a guide in Renaissance
costume reassured members and guests of the Institute of
International Finance (IIF) - a lobby for the bankers who have
drawn constant fire in almost five years of financial crisis.
One minor character in Hamlet famously proclaims that
"Something is rotten in the state of Denmark".
But it was the euro zone's struggle for survival that
preoccupied the bankers, investors and regulators dining at the
fortress, which broods over a strait separating Denmark from
Sweden - two EU nations steadfastly outside the currency bloc.
For the elite of world banking at the dinner marking the
start of the IIF's 2012 conference, one aim takes priority over
all others. "First and foremost, we have got to save the euro,"
Koos Timmermans, vice chairman for Dutch bank ING, told Reuters.
How to clear the dark clouds hanging over Europe - Greece's
potential exit from the common currency and Spain's deepening
banking troubles - is dominating conversation at the conference
in Copenhagen and the opening dinner at the castle 50 km (30
miles) to the north, which is known to Danes as Kronborg.
"The atmosphere here is as unemotional and sober as the
Scandinavian countries usually are. It's surprising, because
Europe is burning," said a German investment banker.
BLACK HUMOUR
As the tension grows, black humour has helped to take the
edge off the conference's dark atmosphere. "My timing might be
perfect," former Deutsche Bank boss Josef Ackermann
joked at Wednesday's dinner in his honour, hours after he
stepped down as IIF chairman.
"I think you will have other challenges ahead of you," said
Ackermann, who played a leading role in negotiating a huge
writeoff of privately-held Greek government debt this year.
Much of the small-talk among the delegates is about this
summer's packed sporting calendar including the London Olympics
and the European soccer championships. But this is quickly
extinguished by serious talk about saving the euro zone.
Many admit bankers are largely to blame for the financial
crisis of 2008/09 but say a political solution is needed for the
euro zone's problems. Ultimate power to resolve this crisis
rests with Europe's elected leaders, they say, in particular
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Pressure is building on Germany, which funds the bulk of
euro zone rescues, and on Merkel who is pushing hard for
government austerity, prompting concern this will stifle the
push for economic recovery and future growth.
"Angela Merkel is getting increasingly isolated," Hans
Humes, president and CIO of Greylock Capital Management, said on
sidelines of the conference. "There's a little tone deafness
among the Germans' thinking... and this unrelenting (focus on)
austerity, which doesn't necessarily work."
The diners in the castle's great hall were serenaded by
American soprano Alyson Cambridge singing George Gershwin's
operatic classic "Summertime and the Livin' is Easy". However,
this summer promises a tough few months.
Greeks vote on June 17 in their second election in a few
weeks in the hope of breaking a political deadlock which is
threatening the country's future in the euro. Bankers also dare
to hope that a summit of European leaders in Brussels at the end
of this month will thrash out measures to ease the crisis.
However, Europe is losing crucial economic momentum by
having a country-by-country banking system, so a form of banking
union would be a step in the right direction, bankers said.
This could include a single European deposit guarantee plan
to reassure savers in Greece, Spain and elsewhere and stop them
withdrawing their cash. Progress on the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), the bloc's new bailout fund, could also help to
restore calm.
Spain is the biggest immediate problem, with the IIF warning
that it could be heading for five years of recession. Most
believe some kind of bailout for Madrid is inevitable.
"What they might need is support on the banking side," said
Anders Borg, Sweden's finance minister. "This is not a fiscal
basket case, it's a country with a problem in its banking sector
so let's try to help them out on that issue."
Modifying Hamlet's most famous quote, Ackermann said bankers
assessing the crisis in Greece had asked "To do or not to do?".
They now face soul-searching on the role they could play in
saving the euro - or putting the project out of its misery.
HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint, who took over the IIF hotseat
from Ackermann, summed up. "The challenges we are facing today
are immense, the solutions are neither obvious nor without
risk," he said.