RPT-Banks urge coordination on cross-border clean-ups

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 7 Banks are well
advanced at setting up "living wills" to avoid the need for
taxpayer bailouts in the future and want national regulators to
work more closely to help cross-border clean-ups, according to
an international group of financial firms.
"Living wills" spell out how a bank would be saved or wound
up in a crisis without relying on a taxpayer bailout.
Confidence in banks will be lifted when the public is
convinced major banks that hit trouble "can be put through an
orderly, internationally co-ordinated process to resolve their
insolvency or illiquidity" and that "there will be no taxpayer
financed bail-outs," said Douglas Flint, chairman of the
Institute of International Finance (IIF) and Britain's HSBC
.
"We believe that we are now moving towards a situation where
these two conditions can be met," Flint said on Thursday, as the
IIF issued a report on the cross-border resolution of financial
firms.
The European Commission on Wednesday proposed far-reaching
powers for regulators to take control of failing banks
, and the Financial Stability Board, a regulatory
task force for top 20 economies (G20), has said living wills
need to be completed by the end of the year for the biggest
banks.
But proposals differ across countries, and Britain has told
its banks they must submit their plans by the end of this month.
Urs Rohner, chairman of Credit Suisse and head of
the IIF''s working group on cross-border resolution, said the
FSB should strengthen its approach to secure effective winding
down of major international firms.
"Having set out a strong design for speedy and effective
resolution of significant financial institutions within each
jurisdiction, it should mandate - not just urge - effective
cooperation among jurisdictions on cross-border resolution,"
Rohner said.
The IIF, which represents more than 450 financial firms,
wants a convention that creates a clear mandate for cooperation
between national regulators to handle resolving banks that fail,
seen as essential given the international reach and complexity
of firms. That was shown by the collapse of U.S. investment bank
Lehman Brothers.
The report also showed that the development of a coordinated
bail-in mechanism, such as making bondholders absorb losses when
a bank hits a problem, is also a useful and powerful resolution
strategy.
The European Commission's proposals refer to writing down
"all liabilities" of a bank, such as shares and all debt, to
shore up capital depleted by market shocks.