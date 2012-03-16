In Europe, Goldman letter deepens banks' trust deficit

| LONDON, March 16
LONDON, March 16 British politicians
visiting Wall Street would once have been only too happy to have
their photograph taken with the head of Goldman Sachs. This week
in New York, Prime Minister David Cameron met Goldman Chief
Executive Lloyd Blankfein and other bankers in private.
In Europe, and Britain in particular, banks are under
intense fire over bonuses and their reluctance to lend. Wall
Street's image has been marred by the Occupy movement and
critical reports by regulators and politicians.
Cameron's meeting came the day after a resignation letter by
a Goldman Sachs executive, published in the New York
Times, alleged senior staff at the bank called their customers
"muppets", or fools. The allegation will only reinforce the
public's dismal view of the banking sector, said Gordon Beattie,
who runs corporate public relations firm Beattie Communications.
He contends the incident should prompt banks and investment
banks to drop the largely defensive public relations stance
broadly adopted by the industry since the financial crisis.
"There is a huge opportunity here for banks to take a brave
pill and come out and say 'look, we've lost our way, we know
we've done damage and we're determined to put it right',"
Beattie said, adding Goldman should be the one to take the lead.
So far banks have shied away from a proactive approach. Some
fear it could reinforce public antagonism, one senior UK bank
executive said, because it would amount to a recognition of past
failing - something many bankers do not accept.
"They think 'I'm not responsible' (for the crisis) and it
may be that individually, or that their banks aren't, but they
are not recognising that the public can't tell the difference,
and the politicians won't," the banker said, on condition of
anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the subject.
Such is the depth of mistrust, however, that even the best
PR is seen as unlikely to silence critics. Public anger stems
chiefly from the taxpayer-backed bailouts of 2008. People say
they are looking for signs the industry is actually changing its
ways, and not just getting better at trumpeting its good deeds.
Bankers contacted by Reuters, who asked to remain anonymous,
also recognised action - whether on pay, lending or contributing
higher taxes - was in the long term the only answer.
In Britain, trust in the banking industry has been
diminished by a series of recurring mis-selling incidents, such
as HSBC being found guilty of selling elderly customers
unsuitable investments to pay care home costs.
The finance industry has also struggled in the most basic
areas, public relations experts said, undermining their efforts
to get their view across.
"They (bankers) don't come across as human - they'll appear
(on television or radio) talking in banking jargon, or come
across as the archetypal fat cats," said Phil Hall, a former
editor of the now-folded British tabloid the News of the World.
Hall runs PHA Media, a public relations group that advised
Fred Goodwin, the ex-Royal Bank of Scotland CEO stripped
of a knighthood this year.
GREAT MATHEMATICIANS
While bankers have their jargon, the media and public at
large have developed their own language, with terms such as
"casino banking" to describe investment banking.
Countering these now deep-seated views can only come from a
deeper explanation of what banks do and how they contribute to
society, Hall said. Such an education process is a long-term
project. "They've never identified really how banks make money,
who the talent is and why they are talented - how some of them
may be the greatest mathematicians of their age. We don't get to
hear that," Hall said.
In Britain, bank bosses like Barclays Chief
Executive Bob Diamond have tried a shift in tactics. Diamond
caused an outcry in early 2011 by telling politicians the time
for remorse over banks' role in the financial crisis was over.
By November, Diamond was explaining how banks helped small
businesses, using a speech to give colourful examples of ice
cream makers and surgical blade manufacturers.
The toughest challenge is explaining bankers' pay.
So far, changes to bonus structures have come about only
after pressure from regulators, as have greater disclosures on
pay packages. Arguments in defence of high pay, meanwhile, have
mainly centred on very defensive ones, with banks arguing that
key staff would leave to go elsewhere, or, in the case of
Britain, that the country's tax take would suffer.
The UK financial industry contributed 63 billion pounds to
British taxes in the 2010/11 financial year, data from the City
of London Corporation and PricewaterhouseCoopers shows, but such
statistics do little to convince people living outside London.
Some bankers now feel they cannot win.
Several said positive news - whether it was their backing
for new apprentice schemes or new programmes for small and
medium-sized enterprises - was met with cynicism by the media or
not reported at all. Criticism from politicians has been
relentless, and many in the industry feel, unwarranted.
"We are a bit tired and world weary ourselves," said Angela
Knight, who as chief executive of trade body the British
Bankers' Association has been one of the most public faces for
the industry. "We just have to carry on trying, just keep
explaining, to be prepared to talk, to put people up," she said.
Behind-the-scenes initiatives will be key to regaining
trust. "Apologising is just step one. The next one is setting
out how you will behave in future, not in the press but by
reaching out to clients, to people inside the bank," Beattie
said. He suggested banks could make employees sign up to
internal value codes.