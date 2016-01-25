UK considers allowing Iranian banks to resume business in London

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 25 British regulators are
considering whether to allow two Iranian banks in London to
resume operations after years of sanctions, two sources familiar
with the matter said.
Melli Bank and Persia International Bank will only be able
to operate in the UK once they have met Bank of England criteria
for financial firms, the sources told Reuters on Monday.
A nuclear deal with Iran earlier this month led to the
removal of European Union curbs on its banks. This could bring
Iranian banks in Britain, which less than 10 years ago boasted
surging profits and growing European ties, out of isolation.
Iran is set to re-engage with the banking world within weeks
as international lenders link up with their Iranian counterparts
using global transaction network SWIFT, Iran's Middle East Bank
and a senior central bank official told Reuters on Friday.
Melli Bank and Persia International have been in talks with
the regulator and the Treasury about restarting operations in
Britain for months and have been placed in the New Bank Start-Up
unit, unveiled last week by the Financial Conduct Authority and
the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to
help new banks enter the market, the sources said.
The Iranian banks are now working with regulators to get up
to speed with new regulation such as capital requirements, risk
management and governance, before restarting operations.
Melli Bank and Persia International did not respond to
requests for comment. The Bank of England declined to comment.
The UK said in a statement:
"The UK Government fully supports expanding our trade
relationship with Iran and encourages UK businesses to take
advantage of the commercial opportunities that will arise...
However, some sanctions remain in place so UK businesses should
continue to ensure they are compliant with all sanctions
regimes."
Iran has had bank branches in London since the 1960s. In the
early 2000s they began spinning off as subsidiaries, making it
more difficult to prove a direct financial link to Iran.
Charged by the West in 2010 with helping to finance an
illicit weapons program and militant groups, the banks' assets
were frozen and they were barred from making new loans, and
allowed only to service those loans made before EU sanctions.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Alexander Smith)