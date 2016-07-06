Italian banking crisis precedes Brexit, EU's Dombrovskis says

| BRUSSELS, July 6
commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis dismissed on Wednesday arguments
that Italian banking is in crisis due to Britain's vote to leave
the EU, weakening Rome's push to soften rules limiting
state-funded bank rescues.
Addressing the European Parliament's economic affairs
committee, Dombrovskis blamed Italian banks' problems on
long-standing low profitability and a heavy burden of bad loans.
"This is reflected, among other things, in a decline of
share prices," he said, ruling out that the British referendum
on June 23 may have created new systemic problems for Italian
banks. "This is not a new development. It's something which is
already happening since the beginning of the year."
The dive in Italian banking shares has shaken the financial
foundations of the euro zone's third-largest economy and
threatened contagion to other European Union nations.
Italy has faced a banking crisis for months, as lenders
struggled to unload 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of
non-performing loans - about one third of the euro zone total.
The country's bank sector index has fallen 30
percent since the referendum, taking its losses this year to 57
percent.
The Brexit shock has reinvigorated Italian efforts to soften
new EU bank rules that impose losses on private investors before
public money can be used to rescue a lender.
Hitting investors would be a huge political risk for the
government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, which faced mass
protests after it imposed losses last year on bondholders of
four troubled small lenders.
Rome is in talks with the European Commission to
recapitalise its weakest lenders, including Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, without hitting investors.
The Commission would not oppose measures to protect retail
investors, such as compensation funds to reimburse those who
were sold risky financial products without knowing it.
But Brussels insists that private losses should be imposed
before using public money, implying that larger investors, such
as pension funds, may have to pay their share.
Dombrovskis said measures that will be adopted "depend on
the requests of the Italian authorities".
He was addressing lawmakers in his first hearing since he
was appointed financial services commissioner, replacing Briton
Jonathan Hill who resigned after the referendum. Dombrovskis
will formally take up his new functions on July 16.
He reiterated the limits of existing rules, which allow a
public recapitalisation of a bank only after stress tests show a
capital shortfall and the lender cannot raise capital in the
markets because of "a serious disturbance" in the domestic
economy.
The results of next European banking stress tests are
expected on July 29.
($1 = 0.9033 euros)
(editing by David Stamp)