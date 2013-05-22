U.S. Justice Dept tells lawmakers no bank is too big to jail

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 22 A Justice Department official
insisted on Wednesday that no financial company is too big to
jail, in the department's latest effort to backpedal from
statements made in March by Attorney General Eric Holder.
"No institution and no individual is immune from prosecution
because of its size," Mythili Raman, acting assistant attorney
general in the Justice Department's criminal division, said in
testimony before a U.S. House of Representatives panel.
The financial services committee's oversight panel called
Wednesday's hearing in response to Holder's comments in March,
in which he told a Senate committee that it can "become
difficult" to prosecute major financial institutions that have
been accused of wrongdoing because they are so large that a
criminal charge could pose a threat to the economy.
Many lawmakers interpreted the remark to mean that some
banks were "too big to jail;" the 2010 Dodd-Frank law was meant
to solve the problem of "too big to fail."
Holder backtracked earlier this month from his comments, but
Democrats and Republicans still have asked whether the
department has been aggressive enough in pursuing criminal
charges in connection with the financial crisis and other
matters, such as money laundering.
Many members of the panel on Wednesday said they still had
lingering questions about the process that the Justice
Department follows when determining whether to charge
corporations and individuals.
"Isn't the attorney general implying that some of these
institutions are so large, it is very difficult to make a
decision to prosecute them?" asked North Carolina Republican
Patrick McHenry, who chaired the hearing.
"I don't think that is what the attorney general was saying,
Mr. Chairman," Raman said.
She added that the department weighs a number of factors
when making prosecution decisions, with "collateral consequences
on innocent third parties" being one of them.
She said that no single factor, including collateral
consequences, prevents the department from filing criminal
charges.
Concerns about the impact of criminal prosecutions on large
companies can be traced back to the 2002 indictment and eventual
demise of accounting giant Arthur Andersen.
That prosecution led to the loss of about 25,000 jobs and a
greater consolidation in the accounting industry. In light of
that, the Justice Department stepped up its use of deferred and
non-prosecution agreements.
More recently, the department has faced criticism by some
for not bringing many criminal cases against banks and
high-powered executives in connection with the financial crisis.
Critics also point to the department's decision last year
not to prosecute British financial group HSBC Holdings Plc
in a case involving allegations of laundering drug
money from Mexico.
The company instead entered into a deferred prosecution
agreement and paid $1.92 billion to the U.S.
Several Democrats said on Wednesday that they feared big
banks are allowed to buy their way out of trouble by paying
fines.
"When we hear that none of the Wall Street culprits have
gone to trial, it contributes to this feeling out there that if
you have money, you can get off," said Representative Emanuel
Cleaver, a Democrat from Missouri.
"If you rob a convenience store, you will go to jail. If
you rob the nation, you just get richer and you pay a fine," he
said.
"I can assure you, Congressman, that our career prosecutors
and investigative agents are absolutely tenacious about getting
to the bottom of criminal wrongdoing at any entity, including
large financial institutions," Raman replied.