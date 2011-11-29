Avoid new risk, World Bank tells Latam banks

* Says industry in Latin America grew in uneven manner

* Weaknesses include high borrowing costs, loan mix

* Report comes amid fears that credit bubble forming

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 Taking on new risk now could hamper the stability of Latin American banks, which have grown stronger in recent years by charging high interest rates and going slowly in financing investment and housing credit, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

Banks in the region should expand cautiously in areas such as financial inclusion -- reaching out to consumers who do not use banks -- and financing small companies and homebuyers, the World Bank said in a report.

Nations must boost bank oversight, enhance borrowers' rights and develop better tools to fund long-term investment, it added.

After decades of recurring instability in domestic markets, prudent policy management in the largest Latin American countries helped prevent the excesses that hampered the banking systems of the world's richest nations. But an uneven business model that overcharges borrowers and bets little on inclusion could derail expansion, the report said.

"For years, Latin America put financial stability before development. After all the progress that's been made, the challenge is to come out with a more balanced model," Augusto de la Torre, the World Bank's chief economist for the region, who was responsible for the report, said in a phone interview.

The report comes as some investors fear red-hot growth in lending in Brazil and other regional economies could be souring. Lending, which more than doubled in Brazil as a percentage of GDP over the past eight years, fueled torrid growth last year but led to increased household and corporate debt burdens, fueling concerns that a bubble could be forming in the country's credit markets.

The need to grow during a downturn could lead some banks in Latin America and the Caribbean to take on unnecessary risks, the report said. Some investors fear a pullout from Latin American by European banks that are struggling with a sovereign debt crisis at home could encourage local groups to grab market share.

"In such a volatile economic climate as today's, the prudent thing seemingly would be to do very little," Pamela Cox, the World Bank's vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, said in a statement.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), Brazil's largest private-sector bank, recently bought the Chilean operations of HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), which is exiting Chile. BTG Pactual [BTG.UL], another Brazilian banking powerhouse, is in the process of acquiring Chilean counterpart Celfin to grow in private banking in that country.

Brazil, Colombia and other countries have taken measures recently to restrain excessive credit growth. Such discipline underscores the resilience of the region's financial system amid a credit crisis in other parts of the world.

URGE FOR FINANCIAL INCLUSION

While Chile's banking system could be considered Latin America's most developed, financial innovation is gradually gaining steam in other countries like Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, de la Torre said.

"In the case of Brazil, the country needs to get out from the shortsightedness of the sector and develop more long-term funding sources," he added.

Indeed, stability and resilience have come at the expense of access and breadth, the World Bank report said.

Banks in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and other countries lend substantially less than peers around the world and charge more. They also disproportionately fund consumer loans over corporate lending and are "particularly stingy" when it comes to mortgage credit.

The World Bank's urging that Latin American banks embrace a broader, more socially-engaged agenda comes as the financial industry around the world is under attack for its role in the global financial crisis.

Bankers in the United States, Britain and other industrialized countries have been blamed for causing economic crises by stepping up lending recklessly and lobbying for more relaxed oversight.

In Latin America, where economic growth since 2006 has been expanding at the fastest pace in more than three decades, bankers have been the target of milder criticism.

"Now that the successes of (Latin America and the Caribbean's) macro-financial stability are widely recognized and tested, it is the right time to move forward with a broader agenda," Cox said.

In recent years, consumer lending expanded in Latin America and the Caribbean more than in other regions, the World Bank report said. Yet growth in mortgage credit, at 14 percent in the 2008-2009 period, has been the smallest compared with other regions, it said.

Annual fees for checking accounts are double those in Asia and seven times those in Eastern Europe.

"The development of the region's financial systems has been significant but far from homogenous," said Arminio Fraga, a former Brazilian central bank president who took part in the report. "I have in the past emphasized the need for vigilance regarding Brazil's fast growth in consumer credit." (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John Wallace)